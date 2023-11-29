US stocks rose on renewed hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve

US stocks rose on Wednesday after a senior Federal Reserve official hinted that the central bank was done raising interest rates, opening the door to a possible rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose nearly 0.7% after all three stock gauges closed higher Tuesday to resume November’s rally.

Hopes for a policy change rose after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said there was “no reason” to insist that interest rates remain “really high” if inflation continues to decelerate persistently.

While Fed Governor Michelle Bowman disagreed, other officials echoed Waller’s cautious comments, with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee expressing concerns about keeping interest rates “too high for too long.”

Influential investor Bill Ackman is among those now betting that the Fed will start cutting interest rates earlier than expected, saying the move could come as soon as the first quarter.

Bonds extended gains supported by dovish comments, with the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) – which moves inversely to prices – falling by about 6 basis points to around 4.28%, its lowest level since September.

A new reading of third-quarter GDP in the United States showed that the US economy grew at an annual rate of 5.2% in the fourth quarter, an increase from the previous reading of 4.9%.

In individual stocks, General Motors shares jumped about 10% at the open after the auto giant said it would buy back $10 billion worth of shares and increase its dividend by a third.

