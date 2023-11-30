UAW announces campaign to organize non-union factories

If the organizing campaign gains momentum, it could become one of the largest campaigns undertaken by the UAW since its beginning in the 1930s. Past efforts by the union to organize individual factories owned by foreign automakers, based in the South, have failed. A foothold among these companies would signal a major shift in the American auto industry, where nonunion manufacturers have long enjoyed a significant cost advantage over Detroit automakers.

The union said the organizing drive was prompted by inquiries from several thousand workers at non-union plants.

“Workers across the country, from the West to the Midwest and especially in the South, are reaching out to join our movement and join the UAW,” union president Sean Fine said in a statement. Video posted on Facebook. “The money is there. The time is right.”

A Honda statement cited the automaker’s “competitive pay and benefits,” adding: “We do not believe a third party would enhance our associates’ excellent employment experience.” Subaru did not comment directly on the union campaign but pointed to a series of wage increases and a comprehensive benefits package.

At a DealBook conference sponsored by The New York Times on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said: “If Tesla unionizes, it will happen because we deserve it and we have failed in some way.” He reiterated his opposition to unions, saying it was “not good to have an adversarial relationship” between groups within a company.