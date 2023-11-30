Red Lobster’s famous bottomless shrimp deal has eaten into its profits

Red Lobster’s “irresistible” all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion has already proven to be hard to resist.

the The ultimate endless shrimp The deal was so popular that it helped drag down third-quarter profits for the restaurant chain, which had to raise the price to $25 from $20.

Thai Union Group, which has a major stake in the chain, said in a third-quarter earnings call this month that the deal was partly responsible for an $11 million operating loss.

Red Lobster had hoped the promotion would boost traffic at its U.S. locations during the fall and winter, when its restaurants are most empty.

The Ultimate Endless Shrimp has already been a “guest favorite” staple at Red Lobster for over 18 years. But the restaurant took it a step further this summer, offering its previous seasonal offering “all day, every day” instead of just Mondays.