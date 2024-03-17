Mike Lynch, the former British technology tycoon, faces trial for defrauding HP

Every morning at his home in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, the man once referred to as Britain's Bill Gates goes to work.

This guy, Mike Lynch, checks in with his investment firm, Envoke Capital, on its recent performance. He is talking with researchers in Cambridge, England, which he personally funds, about ways in which artificial intelligence can be used to help people with hearing difficulties. He receives updates on heritage Red Poll cattle and other livestock on his farm in Suffolk, in eastern England.

Ultimately, Mr. Lynch, 58, turned to his most important task: defending himself against 16 felony counts of conspiracy and fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The trial begins Monday in San Francisco, where federal prosecutors – who extradited Mr. Lynch from Britain in May and placed him under house arrest – have accused the former technology mogul of defrauding Hewlett-Packard when he was… HP sold his software company, Autonomy, for $11 billion In 2011.