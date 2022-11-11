Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

comedian Gallagherknown for smashing watermelons as part of his legendary act, died… his longtime manager says TMZ.

Gallagher died while in hospice care in the Palm Springs area early Friday morning, TMZ learned. His manager told TMZ Gallagher died of a major organ failure. He was in poor health for a while, and suffered several heart attacks over the years.

The actor told TMZ, “Gallager has been on the road touring America for decades. He was pretty sure he held the record for most standing dates, by attrition alone,” adding, “While Gallagher had his critics, he was an undeniable talent And an American success story.”

Gallagher started working as a comedian after college… He got his big break after debut Johnny CarsonThe Tonight Show debuted in 1975… where he showed his sense of humor and quickly became one of the most popular and well-known comedians in America.

His trademark was “Sledge-O-Matic”, where he used a large hammer to destroy a range of foods and objects – always ending in watermelon. While it started as a parody of Veg-O-Matic commercials, it will go on to be what millions will remember for it.

Gallagher has since become a pop culture phenomenon, having been mocked and referenced over the years for his acting… Paul F. Tompkins In the movie “Stranger: The Yankovic’s Story”.

The comedian made 17 specials spanning his decades…with his debut special "An Uncensored Evening" in 1980. He appeared in episodes of "Hollywood Squares", "WTF with Marc Maron", "Tosh.0" and "Big Brother" celebrities.

He had a health panic back in 2011 and, as we reported, he collapsed on stage During a show in Minnesota. he is too suffered a heart attack The following year in Texas, moments before his performance.



We last saw the comedian in 2014… and he gave us some great tips for those looking to gift someone while still stuck on a budget — which is as funny as you’d expect.

Gallagher who retired and survived his daughter, Amyand his son, Barnaby.

He was 76 years old.