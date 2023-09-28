Containing a fire after a powerful explosion near an airport in the Uzbek capital

Tashkent, September 28 (Reuters) – Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday that a fire caused by a powerful explosion in a warehouse near Tashkent airport has been contained and the situation is under control.

The Uzbek Health Ministry said the shock wave from the early morning explosion shattered dozens of windows in nearby residential buildings and some people were treated for injuries, but none were serious.

Videos and photos on social media showed flames rising into the night sky and a huge cloud of smoke.

The cause of the explosion was not clear, as there were reports of “strong lightning.” The ministry said that a “special laboratory” had been established at the scene to investigate the explosion.

“As a result of the quick actions of FVV employees, the area of ​​the fire has been reduced,” the ministry said via the Telegram messaging app. “The situation is completely under control.”

His administration said that flights at Tashkent International Airport were taking off and landing as usual.

According to a social media post from Uzbek media outlet Dario, 16 fire and rescue crews were sent to fight the fire in a warehouse located in the Sergeli district of the city near the airport.

(Reporting by Muhammad Sharif Mamatkulov in Tashkent and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru) Writing by Michael Perry. Editing by Tom Hogue, Jamie Freed and Lincoln Feast.

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.