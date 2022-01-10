Corona virus in the world Monday, January 10, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

Julie M. Posted on January 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm.

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis caused by the Govt-19 epidemic. There are more than 302,440,774 corona virus cases and 5,498,582 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of countries related to corona virus infection this Monday, January 10, 2022 and the evolution of the world.

At Saturday, January 8, 2022, The Virus Govit-19 Touches 302,440,774 (+1,319,330) confirmed cases And bulk did 5,498,582 (+1,003) died In The world. We now use open data provided by Google.

Kovit: China controls 1 million people after 3 asymptomatic Kovit cases

China has announced that it will imprison 1.3 million people living in the city of Yuzhou for an indefinite period, following the discovery of 3 asymptomatic cases of Govt disease. [Lire la suite]

Kovit: More than a million new cases a day in the United States, a world record

This January 3, 2022, the United States crossed the milestone of one million Govt infections daily. [Lire la suite]

Kovit: In Israel, the 4th dose of vaccine for people over 60 and caregivers

To combat the spread of the Omigran variant, Israel has announced the launch of a 4th dose vaccination campaign for people over 60 and caregivers. [Lire la suite]

In France , The Last review A total of 11,183,238 contaminants have been reported in the last 24 hours, including at least +261,481, according to health officials. This Thursday, January 6, 2022, there were +204 deaths or a total of 125,013 people in 24 hours. The total death toll from EHPAD and EMS was 27,139 (0). The total number of deaths in hospitals was 97,874 (+204 in 24 hours). In France, 51,925,362 people have been fully vaccinated against Covit-19.

L ' Spain In past reports, there were a total of 7,160,941 (+1,104) cases. As of Friday, January 7, 2022, there were a total of 89,929 deaths, or +1 since the last estimate. 84,998,186 dose vaccines were given.

In past reports, there were a total of 7,160,941 (+1,104) cases. As of Friday, January 7, 2022, there were a total of 89,929 deaths, or +1 since the last estimate. 84,998,186 dose vaccines were given. At Canada , There are +43,148 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of +43,148, a new record since the onset of the epidemic, and 30,584 deaths, including +60 since yesterday. 71,098,745 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +43,148 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of +43,148, a new record since the onset of the epidemic, and 30,584 deaths, including +60 since yesterday. 71,098,745 dose vaccines were given. L ‘ Israel A total of 1,454,064 cases have been reported since the onset of the epidemic, including +16,830 and 8,259 deaths (+1) in the last 24 hours. 16,907,968 dose vaccines were given.



A total of 1,454,064 cases have been reported since the onset of the epidemic, including +16,830 and 8,259 deaths (+1) in the last 24 hours. 16,907,968 dose vaccines were given. To do United States , The number of new cases detected in the last 24 hours is now +831,304 contaminants. As of this Friday, January 7, 2022, there are 57,691,380 cases in the country. The death toll today is +2,348 deaths or a total of 798,281 deaths in 24 hours. 519,335,422 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine were given.



, The number of new cases detected in the last 24 hours is now +831,304 contaminants. As of this Friday, January 7, 2022, there are 57,691,380 cases in the country. The death toll today is +2,348 deaths or a total of 798,281 deaths in 24 hours. 519,335,422 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine were given. At Morocco On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, there were 0 new contaminants in 24 hours and a total of 971,961 cases. Morocco currently suffers from 14,867 deaths in 24 hours. 50,598,290 doses of the vaccine were given in Morocco.

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, there were 0 new contaminants in 24 hours and a total of 971,961 cases. Morocco currently suffers from 14,867 deaths in 24 hours. 50,598,290 doses of the vaccine were given in Morocco. The Japan Has identified +8,311 new pollutants in 24 hours. A total of 1,735,318 cases were identified on Saturday, January 8, 2022 and there were 18,394 (+2 in 24 hours) deaths. 201,259,462 dose vaccines were given.

Has identified +8,311 new pollutants in 24 hours. A total of 1,735,318 cases were identified on Saturday, January 8, 2022 and there were 18,394 (+2 in 24 hours) deaths. 201,259,462 dose vaccines were given. The Portugal Wednesday, January 5, 2022 recorded +25 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 19,054 deaths since the outbreak and +39,074 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,539,050 confirmed cases. 19,832,730 dose vaccines were given.

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 recorded +25 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 19,054 deaths since the outbreak and +39,074 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,539,050 confirmed cases. 19,832,730 dose vaccines were given. At UK There are 0 new cases in 24 hours or a total of 14,368,627 cases since the onset of the epidemic. The country reported 0 deaths or a total of 150,037 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, January 8, 2022. 99,628,479 vaccines were administered.

There are 0 new cases in 24 hours or a total of 14,368,627 cases since the onset of the epidemic. The country reported 0 deaths or a total of 150,037 deaths in 24 hours this Saturday, January 8, 2022. 99,628,479 vaccines were administered. L ‘ Algeria There have been a total of 220,825 cases including +410 in the last 24 hours and 6,318 (+8) deaths have been identified since the outbreak.

There have been a total of 220,825 cases including +410 in the last 24 hours and 6,318 (+8) deaths have been identified since the outbreak. The Tunisia As of this Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 0 new contaminants have been reported, bringing the total to 731,077 confirmed cases. There are a total of 25,606 deaths in the country, including 0 from the last estimate. As of Friday, January 7, 2022, 6,036,185 people had been fully vaccinated.

As of this Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 0 new contaminants have been reported, bringing the total to 731,077 confirmed cases. There are a total of 25,606 deaths in the country, including 0 from the last estimate. As of Friday, January 7, 2022, 6,036,185 people had been fully vaccinated. In South Africa On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 3,504,554 (+9,858) cases were reported and 92,112 (+551) deaths. 28,296,823 dose vaccines were given.

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 3,504,554 (+9,858) cases were reported and 92,112 (+551) deaths. 28,296,823 dose vaccines were given. The China +464 new infections have been reported with Kovit-19 in 24 hours. A total of 133,830 people and 5,699 (0) people died in the country on Saturday, January 8, 2022. 2,894,178,000 dose vaccines were given.

+464 new infections have been reported with Kovit-19 in 24 hours. A total of 133,830 people and 5,699 (0) people died in the country on Saturday, January 8, 2022. 2,894,178,000 dose vaccines were given. At Peru , There are currently 2,373,790 (+8,565) pollution and 203,067 (+24) deaths due to Govt-19. 51,466,857 dose vaccines were given.

, There are currently 2,373,790 (+8,565) pollution and 203,067 (+24) deaths due to Govt-19. 51,466,857 dose vaccines were given. At Brazil The number of new pollutants rose to +27,267 in 24 hours. The country recorded +129 deaths in 24 hours this Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and reported a total of 22,351,104 cases and 619,513 deaths. 301,105,222 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine were given.

The number of new pollutants rose to +27,267 in 24 hours. The country recorded +129 deaths in 24 hours this Wednesday, January 5, 2022 and reported a total of 22,351,104 cases and 619,513 deaths. 301,105,222 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine were given. In இந்தே As of this Wednesday, January 5, 2022, there are 483,178 deaths, including 35,226,386 confirmed cases (+117,100 in 24 hours) and +302 in 24 hours. 1,508,007,415 dose vaccines were given.

As of this Wednesday, January 5, 2022, there are 483,178 deaths, including 35,226,386 confirmed cases (+117,100 in 24 hours) and +302 in 24 hours. 1,508,007,415 dose vaccines were given. In Italy, There have been +353,177 new cases in the last 24 hours. This Saturday, January 8, 2022 there are +341 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths since the outbreak is now 139,038. The total number of cases identified was 7,436,939. 115,339,492 dose vaccines were given.

The Russia As of this Thursday, January 6, 2022, +16,735 new cases have been reported. Of the 314,604 (+787) deaths, 10,618,035 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 147,189,126 dose vaccines were given.

As of this Thursday, January 6, 2022, +16,735 new cases have been reported. Of the 314,604 (+787) deaths, 10,618,035 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 147,189,126 dose vaccines were given. In Germany , There are +56,335 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, as of this Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 7,417,995 cases have been identified for 113,632 deaths (+264). 153,234,794 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +56,335 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, as of this Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 7,417,995 cases have been identified for 113,632 deaths (+264). 153,234,794 dose vaccines were given. At Denmark There are +25,995 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 919,388 cases. There have been 3,333 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +11. 12,451,953 dose vaccines were given.

There are +25,995 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 919,388 cases. There have been 3,333 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +11. 12,451,953 dose vaccines were given. At Mexico , There are 0 deaths in 24 hours. There are 4,113,789 cases (+70 in 24 hours) and a total of 300,303 deaths in the country. 148,938,454 dose vaccines were given.

, There are 0 deaths in 24 hours. There are 4,113,789 cases (+70 in 24 hours) and a total of 300,303 deaths in the country. 148,938,454 dose vaccines were given. The Greece +33,711 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 1,422,020 since the outbreak. The country has had 21,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +70. 17,808,554 dose vaccines were given.

+33,711 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 1,422,020 since the outbreak. The country has had 21,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +70. 17,808,554 dose vaccines were given. In Sweden As of this Thursday, January 6, 2022, there are +17,376 new pollution, a total of 1,416,650 victims and 15,369 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 17,887,449 vaccines were administered.

As of this Thursday, January 6, 2022, there are +17,376 new pollution, a total of 1,416,650 victims and 15,369 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 17,887,449 vaccines were administered. In Choice +45 new cases in 24 hours Total 1,476,569 cases. 11,915 people have died in the country, including the previous day 0. 14,177,368 dose vaccines were given.

+45 new cases in 24 hours Total 1,476,569 cases. 11,915 people have died in the country, including the previous day 0. 14,177,368 dose vaccines were given. In Argentina , There have been a total of 6,237,495 cases of corona virus in the last 24 hours, including +13,050 and 117,465 deaths (+5). To date, 79,520,334 dose vaccines have been administered.

, There have been a total of 6,237,495 cases of corona virus in the last 24 hours, including +13,050 and 117,465 deaths (+5). To date, 79,520,334 dose vaccines have been administered. In Austria , Friday, January 7, 2022, 16,730,895 dose vaccines were administered

, Friday, January 7, 2022, 16,730,895 dose vaccines were administered To do Netherlands There are +60,374 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 3,343,146 cases. There have been 21,080 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +15. 30,291,622 dose vaccines were given.

There are +60,374 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 3,343,146 cases. There have been 21,080 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +15. 30,291,622 dose vaccines were given. In Belgium, There are +10 new pollutants in 24 hours, which on Friday, January 7, 2022, generates a total of 2,231,686 cases. There have been +6 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,446 now. 16,883,724 vaccines were administered.