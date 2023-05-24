May 24, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cory Shields’ Exit as VP of Communications at Amazon – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus May 24, 2023 1 min read

Exclusive: Corey Shields is stepping down as Amazon Vice President of Global Media and Entertainment after more than three years in broadcasting. There will be no immediate replacement. In the meantime, all of Shields’ direct reporting will report to Drew Herdener, Amazon’s senior vice president of global communications.

Shields, a veteran NBC Universal executive, quietly joined Amazon Studios in early 2020, just before the pandemic began. In the company’s top PR position, he worked closely with Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Prior to Amazon, Shields spent a total of two decades at NBCUniversal, including a long stint as EVP Communications for NBCU Cable Entertainment from 2011 until his departure from Amazon.

Prior to his cable career, Shields served as Executive Vice President of Global Policy Strategies and Alliances at NBCU, serving on the company’s anti-piracy team. He was previously Executive Vice President of Communications at NBCUniversal since June 2006. He came to NBCU from Sony BMG Music Entertainment, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Shield’s first tour of duty was at NBC from 1997-2004, rising to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications.

See also  Joe Mercia Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, was found dead at the age of 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Rolf Harris: Serial offender and former entertainer dies at 93

May 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Hawaii season 3 – Deadline

May 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Nick Jonas is reflected in the 2016 Kelsea Ballerini ACM Performance – Rolling Stone

May 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Cory Shields’ Exit as VP of Communications at Amazon – Deadline

May 24, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The James Webb telescope has detected a giant geyser on Saturn’s moon, spewing water hundreds of miles into space.

May 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

George Springer leads, and the Blue Jays score 20 points in the win over the Rays

May 24, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Toyota GR86 owner says Toyota refused warranty after engine blew up on track

May 24, 2023 Len Houle