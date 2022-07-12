July 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Covid: WHO warns pandemic ‘not far away’, calls on states to take control measures

Rusty Knowles July 12, 2022 1 min read

The WHO director is calling on countries seeing rising numbers of cases to resume measures such as mask-wearing.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over.“Warned the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, while the agency announced that the epidemic would be brought under control”Public Health Emergency of International Concern”This is the company’s highest alert level.

“We’ve got to push it back.”

“As the virus makes a breakthrough” with some “Hospitalization and the spread of Covid-19” WHO “Uprising,” he said, “we have to push it backEr”, announced Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference in Geneva.

“Omicron subtypes such as PA.4 and PA.5 continue to cause waves of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths worldwide.”Warns the United Nations.

“Diagnosis, treatments and vaccines are not being used effectively”

WHO also regretsThere is surveillance[it] Drastically reduced capacity – including testing and sequencing – makes it difficult to assess the impact of variations on transmission, disease characteristics and the effectiveness of countermeasures.” Hygienic.

Especially the first one “Diagnosis, treatments and vaccines are not used effectively”, Shame on WHO.

That is why “Governments should use tried and tested measures such as mask-wearing, improved ventilation and test-and-treat protocols.nt”.

See also  The hurricane devastated five states, killing at least 94 people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

War in Ukraine: What if a Nuclear Attack Happens? A shocking video has surfaced for New York City residents

July 12, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The first image of the James-Webb Space Telescope is released

July 12, 2022 Rusty Knowles
7 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: “Massive” Russian bombing of city of Sloviansk

July 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Zendaya is the youngest producer ever to be nominated for an Emmy

July 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Success! First results from the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector

July 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Manchester United achieves the beginning of his dream against the floundering Liverpool player | friendly matches

July 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It is reported that Nikon will join Canon in finalizing the development of high-end DSLR cameras

July 12, 2022 Len Houle