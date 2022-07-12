Covid: WHO warns pandemic ‘not far away’, calls on states to take control measures

The WHO director is calling on countries seeing rising numbers of cases to resume measures such as mask-wearing.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over.“Warned the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, while the agency announced that the epidemic would be brought under control”Public Health Emergency of International Concern”This is the company’s highest alert level.

“We’ve got to push it back.”

“As the virus makes a breakthrough” with some “Hospitalization and the spread of Covid-19” WHO “Uprising,” he said, “we have to push it backEr”, announced Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference in Geneva.

“Omicron subtypes such as PA.4 and PA.5 continue to cause waves of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths worldwide.”Warns the United Nations.

“Diagnosis, treatments and vaccines are not being used effectively”

WHO also regretsThere is surveillance[it] Drastically reduced capacity – including testing and sequencing – makes it difficult to assess the impact of variations on transmission, disease characteristics and the effectiveness of countermeasures.” Hygienic.

Especially the first one “Diagnosis, treatments and vaccines are not used effectively”, Shame on WHO.

That is why “Governments should use tried and tested measures such as mask-wearing, improved ventilation and test-and-treat protocols.nt”.