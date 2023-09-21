September 22, 2023

Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs has a torn ACL, sources say

Todd ArcherESPN staff writerSeptember 21, 2023 at 03:56 PM ET3 minutes to read

RC: Trevon Diggs’ injury is a big loss for the Cowboys

Ryan Clark reacts to news of Trevon Diggs leaving Cowboys coaching on crutches after apparent knee injury.

Frisco, Texas — Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Diggs suffered the injury Thursday during an individual workout and was briefly spotted inside The Star on crutches, sources told ESPN.

“Some of you saw him leave the field, so pray for him,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Easy like that.”

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys during training camp — a deal that included a $21.25 million signing bonus and $42.3 million guaranteed. After missing four games with a foot injury in 2020, Diggs has missed just one game in each of the past two years.

In the first two games of the season, Diggs, a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two years, forced a fumble, intercepted a pass and made three pass breakups while being credited with six tackles for what is currently No. 1. -Defense rating in yards and points per game.

With Diggs sidelined, the Cowboys could move DaRon Bland to outside linebacker opposite Stephon Gilmore with Jourdan Lewis taking over in the slot. Last week, Lewis played his first game since suffering a serious foot injury last October, watching 10 snaps of action. Bland, who led the Cowboys with five interceptions last season, returned an interception for a touchdown in the season-opening win against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys also have Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick the Miami Dolphins acquired earlier this month in a trade, and rookie Eric Scott at cornerback. Nahshon Wright is on injured reserve with an ankle injury and could return to action in Week 5.

