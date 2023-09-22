FP1: Verstappen comfortably outpaces Sainz and Norris in the opening practice session in Japan

Max Verstappen and Red Bull returned to their pace-setting form in the first hour of the race in Japan, with the Dutch rider setting early pace in the first practice session to comfortably outpace rivals Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Just five days after an action-packed evening in Singapore, the drivers made their way to Japan for the second race of the doubleheader. But unlike Singapore, where it was hot and humid, they were greeted by slightly cooler conditions in Suzuka.

As the lights turned green to begin the weekend’s action, it was Verstappen who led the drivers out, with Red Bull looking to start strongly in a bid to return to winning ways after their difficult outing in Singapore.

Besides this, this session will also see teams testing the new version of the C2 tire ahead of next season. This means that all drivers will have two additional sets of tires compared to the usual 13, with all teams running the prototype tire during the session.