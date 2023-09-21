The Boston College swimming and diving team has been suspended for hazing

Boston College’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were suspended indefinitely Wednesday after university officials determined a disturbance had occurred within the program. A statement issued by the university said: “The university does not and will not tolerate hazing in any form.” Boston College Athletics Department. The exact nature of the hazing that occurred within the BC Swimming and Diving program remains unclear at this point, as does how far back the hazing goes. “It’s obviously a shock,” sophomore Paul Zeller said. “It’s something you don’t hear about very often throughout British Columbia.” “I think they should always investigate hazing,” sophomore Tess Scrivener said. “Sometimes it may seem simple, but it could be much worse, and if you start leaving it down to the little things, you never know what could happen.” The swimming and diving program will continue to have access to the academic and medical resources that are provided to all student-athletes at Boston College. Or the university leadership to deal with it. “NCAA Best Practices encourage athletics directors, coaches and student-athletes to work together to develop anti-hazing policies that promote healthy team activities and avoid practices that humiliate team members,” the spokesperson wrote in their email. 5 has reached out to Boston College officials for further comment on the hazing investigation, but has not yet received a response. NewsCenter 5 also requested comment from several members of Boston College’s swimming and diving program, but has not yet heard back from any of them. Related story:

Boston College’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs were suspended indefinitely Wednesday after university officials determined disturbances had occurred within the program.

“The university does not and will not tolerate harassment in any form,” a statement from Boston College’s athletics department said.

The exact nature of the hazing that occurred within the BC Swimming and Diving program remains unclear at this point, as does how far back the hazing goes.

“It’s obviously a shock,” sophomore Paul Zeller said. “It’s something you don’t hear about very often in British Columbia.”

“I think they should always investigate hazing,” sophomore Tess Scrivener said. “Sometimes it may seem simple, but it could be much worse, and if you start leaving it down to the little things, you never know what could happen.”

The Department of Athletics stated that during the suspension period, all student-athletes in the swimming and diving program will continue to have access to the academic and medical resources that are provided to all student-athletes at Boston College.

In an email to WCVB, a National Collegiate Athletic Association spokesperson said harassment is an issue that local law enforcement and/or university leadership must address.

“NCAA Best Practices encourage athletics directors, coaches and student-athletes to work together to develop anti-hazing policies that promote healthy team activities and avoid practices that demean team members,” the spokesperson wrote in their email.

NewsCenter 5 has contacted Boston College officials for further comment on the hazing investigation, but has not yet received a response.

NewsCenter 5 also requested comment from several members of Boston College’s swimming and diving program, but has not yet heard back from any of them.

