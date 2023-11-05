Alabama overshadows LSU, and Washington overshadows USC

No. 8 Alabama continues to find different ways to win this season. And on Saturday night, he pulled away on offensive penalties to clinch a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU. The win gives the Crimson Tide control of the SEC West with a clear path to the conference title game.
In the other highlight game of the evening, No. 5 Washington outscored No. 20 USC 52-42 in a wild offensive display at Los Angeles Stadium. The win keeps Washington undefeated and largely alive in the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title races.
But the drama began long before that as Clemson held on for a 31-23 win over No. 15 Notre Dame despite several late fouls by the Tigers. No. 10 Ole Miss followed that up with a blocked, last-second field goal to survive a scare against Texas A&M and Texas needed a fourth-down stop in overtime to beat Kansas State.
No. 22 Oklahoma State kept the drama alive later in the afternoon, pulling off a 27-24 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma in Bedlam’s last rivalry game for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Georgia held off a spirited Missouri team in a crucial SEC East showdown.
Live updates
-
-
The Wildcats are 6-3 and eligible for the tournament for the first time since 2017!
-
-
Oregon is running for the first time! This will do it here in Boulder.
-
-
Colorado Landing! It’s not over yet. 1:42 to play. One-score game
-
This was eventually ruled a downfall after review. Arizona dominates UCLA, taking a 24-10 lead into the fourth.
-
The Beavers kick a field goal to extend the lead. 4:47 on the clock in Boulder.
-
-
Travis Hunter catches 15 yards and runs for Colorado! Fans are alive with 10:41 to play.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Sources – The Raiders’ firing of general manager Josh McDaniels will cost approximately $85 million
College football schedule, 2023 games: What to watch in Week 10, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times
Chase Young trade to 49ers provided locker room boost, according to John Lynch – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA