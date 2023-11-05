Alabama overshadows LSU, and Washington overshadows USC

No. 8 Alabama continues to find different ways to win this season. And on Saturday night, he pulled away on offensive penalties to clinch a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU. The win gives the Crimson Tide control of the SEC West with a clear path to the conference title game.

In the other highlight game of the evening, No. 5 Washington outscored No. 20 USC 52-42 in a wild offensive display at Los Angeles Stadium. The win keeps Washington undefeated and largely alive in the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title races.

But the drama began long before that as Clemson held on for a 31-23 win over No. 15 Notre Dame despite several late fouls by the Tigers. No. 10 Ole Miss followed that up with a blocked, last-second field goal to survive a scare against Texas A&M and Texas needed a fourth-down stop in overtime to beat Kansas State.

No. 22 Oklahoma State kept the drama alive later in the afternoon, pulling off a 27-24 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma in Bedlam’s last rivalry game for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Georgia held off a spirited Missouri team in a crucial SEC East showdown.