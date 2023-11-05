November 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Alabama overshadows LSU, and Washington overshadows USC

Alabama overshadows LSU, and Washington overshadows USC

Joy Love November 5, 2023 2 min read

No. 8 Alabama continues to find different ways to win this season. And on Saturday night, he pulled away on offensive penalties to clinch a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU. The win gives the Crimson Tide control of the SEC West with a clear path to the conference title game.

In the other highlight game of the evening, No. 5 Washington outscored No. 20 USC 52-42 in a wild offensive display at Los Angeles Stadium. The win keeps Washington undefeated and largely alive in the College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title races.

But the drama began long before that as Clemson held on for a 31-23 win over No. 15 Notre Dame despite several late fouls by the Tigers. No. 10 Ole Miss followed that up with a blocked, last-second field goal to survive a scare against Texas A&M and Texas needed a fourth-down stop in overtime to beat Kansas State.

No. 22 Oklahoma State kept the drama alive later in the afternoon, pulling off a 27-24 upset win over No. 9 Oklahoma in Bedlam’s last rivalry game for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Georgia held off a spirited Missouri team in a crucial SEC East showdown.

Live updates

  • Yahoo Sports

  • Yahoo Sports

    The Wildcats are 6-3 and eligible for the tournament for the first time since 2017!

  • Yahoo Sports

  • Yahoo Sports

    Oregon is running for the first time! This will do it here in Boulder.

  • Yahoo Sports

  • Yahoo Sports

    Colorado Landing! It’s not over yet. 1:42 to play. One-score game

  • Yahoo Sports

    This was eventually ruled a downfall after review. Arizona dominates UCLA, taking a 24-10 lead into the fourth.

  • Yahoo Sports

    The Beavers kick a field goal to extend the lead. 4:47 on the clock in Boulder.

  • Yahoo Sports

  • Yahoo Sports

    Travis Hunter catches 15 yards and runs for Colorado! Fans are alive with 10:41 to play.

See also  Florida-bound QB Jaden Rashada demands scholarship release amid dispute over lack of information: sources

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Sources – The Raiders’ firing of general manager Josh McDaniels will cost approximately $85 million

November 5, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

College football schedule, 2023 games: What to watch in Week 10, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

November 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Chase Young trade to 49ers provided locker room boost, according to John Lynch – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

November 4, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Andy Cohen Cast in ‘Beef’ With Bravo Star Amid Late Night Show Taping – BravoCon – Deadline

November 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

HAARP experiments could cause artificial aurora over Alaska this weekend

November 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Alabama overshadows LSU, and Washington overshadows USC

November 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The M3 Pro chip is barely faster than the M2 Pro chip in an unverified benchmark result

November 5, 2023 Len Houle