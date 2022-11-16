Crypto will be fine, announce an industry recovery fund

The CEO of the largest online cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, said that it is setting up a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying that the sector “will be fine.”

The CEO of the largest online cryptocurrency exchange said on Wednesday that it is setting up a recovery fund to help people in the industry while saying the sector “is going to be fine.”

“We want the strong players today to protect the good players in the industry who might be hurt in the short term,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said during an interview with CNBC’s Dan Murphy at Abu Dhabi Financial Week.

“It doesn’t mean we can save everyone. If a project is poorly managed on multiple fronts, we won’t be able to help them anyway.”

Cryptocurrency has “showed extreme resilience,” Zhao said, indicating that he does not expect the recent disruption to the industry to cause long-term damage. He did not specify an exact number for the size of the recovery fund.

His comments come just one week after Binance Undo the deal To save the competing FTX exchange, which He declared bankruptcy on Friday.

price bitcoin It fell below $17,000 for the first time since 2020 and there are fears of a so-called ‘crypto infection’ It could lead to the downfall of other big industry names, such as Crypto.com. CEO of the company He denied the allegations He said the platform was “business as usual”.

“In the short term, it’s a lot of pain, but in the long term, it accelerates our efforts to make this industry healthier,” Zhao said.

On Monday, the CEO said that Binance had seen a “slight increase in withdrawals” in the past week, but said: This was in line with other declines In the market.

“When prices go down, we see withdrawals go up,” Zhao said. “This is very normal.”