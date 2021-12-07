Curfew order again in Mart at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 08, 2021

The curfew was introduced in the Martinique region on Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at 8:00 pm. Any trip should be justified by the main reason of a family, health or professional nature.

Corona virus infection continues to progress in Martinique. Of the 529 cases last week, 618 people tested positive for Covit-19 from November 29 to December 5.

Epidemiological indicators and health system – hospital and home – health situation is deteriorating under pressure.

To face the 5th wave, the Martinique Chief Minister, after local consultation for the past few days, is re-enforcing the curfew order from Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at 8:00 pm.

Any trip should be justified by the main reason of a family, health or professional nature. Exemption for companies open to the public (ERP) until 22:00 has not been renewed.

During the test, an exceptional travel certificate must be submitted with supporting documents. This system has been in effect for 2 weeks and is subject to a close review.



Street view in Fort-de-France (Martinique).

Schools will use Level 3 “Orange” health protocol from Thursday 09 December 2021 to maintain face-to-face learning until the Christmas holidays in the framework of reinforced health care.

Details will be provided by the Rectorate and the heads of the companies. To mitigate this 5th wave of epidemics, teleworking is strongly recommended and we like to do video conferencing and remote meeting as soon as possible.

Many happy moments at the end of the year in professional and ancillary architecture need to be rediscovered to be safe. Vaccination is recommended from the age of 12 to protect yourself and reduce the circulation of the virus. Starting the vaccination tomorrow is a guarantee of quick and effective protection against this 5th wave.