December 27, 2021

NATO Secretary General called for a meeting with Russia on January 12

December 27, 2021

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has decided to convene the NATO-Russia Council on January 12.And get in touch“In this regard, an official of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels said on Sunday that in recent months, Mr. Stoltenberg has offered on several occasions to Moscow to resume dialogue within this co-operative body, which was formed in 2002. It has now been suspended due to the conflict in Ukraine, but Russian authorities have not responded favorably.”

To this meeting on January 12, “We are in touch with Russia“This NATO official simply did not want to be named.

Mutual accusations

For the past seven years, the Atlantic Coalition has continued to condemn Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and demanded that Ukraine respect its regional sovereignty. Russia and the Western camp accuse each other of provoking each other by strengthening military capabilities on their common borders.

In mid-December, Russia presented two agreements, one for the United States and the other for NATO. These texts prevent NATO from expanding specifically to Ukraine, and restrict Western military cooperation in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union without imposing similar measures on Russia.

The January 12 meeting was the first meeting proposed by Jens Stoltenberg since the Russian demands were announced. A meeting of the NATO military team, which brings together the leaders of the security forces of the 30 member states, is also scheduled for that day. Last Thursday, Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and his commitment to protect all NATO allies against Russia’s actions.

