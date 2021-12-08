Live Govt: Valerie Beckress calls for withdrawal of free screening tests

Follow regional, national and international information directly on the Govt-19 epidemic.

– 8:20 am: Valerie Begresse asks for free trials again

Valérie Pécresse, LR’s presidential candidate and leader of the -le-de-France region, has called for a two-year New Year’s Eve check between Frenchmen to avoid “burning out the epidemic”.

He added: “I urge you to restore the free trial from December 10 to January 10 so that the French can protect their loved ones.”

Be careful not to spread the infection during the holidays! Vaccination is not enough. 2 It is necessary to check regularly before New Year’s Eve. I urge you to resume free trials from December 10 to January 10 so that the French can protect their loved ones https://t.co/zGHwVL9YYF – Valérie Pécresse (pevpecresse) December 7, 2021

– 7:30 am: UN in solitary confinement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in solitary confinement for several days after being declared a contact on Tuesday, December 7. LCI.

– 7:15 am: Bahrain buys Valneva vaccine

This Wednesday, December 8, Volneva announced in a press release that it had signed an advance purchase agreement with Bahrain for an inactivated vaccine against Kovit.

– 7 a.m .: Pfizer’s vaccine only partially protects against omega

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer and Bioendech, will only partially protect against the omigran variant of the corona virus, said Alex Siegel, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, on Tuesday, December 7th.

Alex Siegel wrote on Twitter that there was a “very sharp drop” in the neutralization of the Omigron variant compared to the previous variant of the Covit-19.

A study conducted by the Laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute shows that those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, or who have already been diagnosed with Govt-19, were often able to neutralize the new variant.

That suggests thatThe booster dose of the vaccine can help fight infection.

“These results are better than expected. Because you have more antibodies, you will be protected from Omigran,” Alex Siegel added.

The professor clarified that since booster doses are not yet available in South Africa, the laboratory has not studied the effects of booster doses on that variation.

– 6:30 am: A new curfew is introduced in Martinique

The Martinique governor announced on Tuesday that the curfew will be re-enforced in Martinique from Wednesday, December 8 at 8pm due to ill health.

“The health situation in Martinique is getting worse and worse due to worrying epidemiological indicators and a tense health system,” it said in a statement.

The curfew will be in effect for two weeks and the trip must be justified on the grounds of family, health or professional nature, it said.

The curfew law is currently in effect in Martinique from 7pm to 5am with the aim of curbing the risk of disruption of public order, which should expire by Wednesday morning, December 8th.

– 6 a.m .: White project at Montpellier University Hospital, assessed with 59,019 new cases in France

In France, this Tuesday, December 7 results show 59,019 new cases. As for Occitania, this Tuesday, December 7, the figures show a strong tension in the hospital.

“All epidemiological indicators in our region continue to deteriorate rapidly, which is a testament to the significant circulation of the virus in Occitan,” said ARS Occitanie, alarming observation. When coming to Montpellier University Hospital Execute his white plan On the same day.