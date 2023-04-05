Cybercrime website has been taken over by the FBI

The dark web cybercrime market selling your stolen personal information has been shut down Genesis Market has been considered one of the largest online criminal operations in the world Law enforcement agencies around the world led by the FBI have pulled this off anyone who tries to go to The site is now a notice that the FBI has taken over the site with the help of nearly 20 other law enforcement agencies. The shutdown was called “Operation Cookie Monster,” referring to the website’s sale of web browser information known as cookies Why should you care about this case, the government said Genesis Market sold login information stolen from millions of hacked computers around the world, and if your computer has been hacked, you probably wouldn’t know it. You’d have to have it checked by a computer professional, but all of your information — such as online banking credentials, passwords, and browsing history — was accessed even if that information was changed. More than 120 people have been arrested in the case, mostly in the UK. While this site’s closure and arrests are good news, the bad news is that there are still other sites operating out there on the dark web that will quickly replace Genesis Market.

