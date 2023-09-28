Cyberpunk 2077 players can deprive themselves of illusory freedom by selecting the wrong dialogue option

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains minor spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion, primarily relating to a decision in the fourth main quest: Lucretia My Reflection.

Cyberpunk 2077 players can very quickly isolate themselves from the game’s only expansion, Phantom Liberty, by choosing the wrong in-game dialogue option.

As chronicled in IGN’s Cyberpunk 2077 guide, the option to simply step away from Phantom Liberty’s main campaign comes during the mission Lucretia My Reflection where Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed asks protagonist V: “Is it worth it?”

“You know what, Red? You’re right,” V would respond. “There’s something real wonky about this. I’m out.” The other characters start to sweat a bit here, giving the player one last chance to choose to continue the paid expansion. Even Johnny Silverhand chimes in to tell V that this isn’t a trick.

By choosing “I’ve made up my mind”, V will choose to walk away from Reed’s mission and leave the Phantom Liberty behind. The character continues: “Finally show me your true face.” “This is how it goes? Tough pass from me then. If I have to die, I won’t die fighting in someone else’s war.”

The mission is flashed as failed and the player is asked to leave after even more disappointing dialogue. Exploration of the new Dog Town area is still possible, and players can still take on all the new carts and other bits of side content, but the main Phantom Liberty quest will be locked until a new game starts. Players can read about this and all other Phantom Liberty references and references in the IGN guide.

Phantom Liberty arrived on September 26, with the game-changing 2.0 update breaking ground a few days earlier. Cyberpunk 2077 has been completely revamped with features like a new perk system, improved AI, an end to Elon Musk’s fan theory, a nod to the late racing legend Ken Block, and strange additions to the game’s biggest mystery.

All of this caused Cyberpunk 2077’s popularity to soar on Steam, a number that only grew as players acquired the Phantom Liberty. For the best tips and tricks on how to navigate Dog Town, whether you’re a new, returning player or just plain rusty, check out IGN’s Cyberpunk 2077 guide.

In our 9/10 review of the expansion, IGN said: “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty completes a massive shift in CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG that began with the anime spin-off, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and its latest 2.0 update.”

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance reporter at IGN. He’ll talk about The Witcher all day long.