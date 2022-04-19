Logitech Lift Hands: A vertical mouse for the rest of us

As the pandemic has made me spend more time on my computer than ever before, things like carpal tunnel syndrome and other repetitive stress injuries are becoming a growing concern. And while there is a file Vertical MX It is one of the best tools to help avoid tendon strain, and its huge dimensions mean it has never worked for me. But with the new lift, Logitech finally has a great alternative for people with small hands.

at $70 Available in three colors (graphite, pink and white), Logitech says the lift was developed by Ergo Lab after feedback from employees and customers who, like me, were put off by the size of the MX Vertical. So after multiple rounds of user testing and approval from third-party ergonomic organizations, the company settled on a sleeker model that’s 22 percent smaller than before.

Sam Rutherford / Engadget

Now this may not sound like much, but as a man with medium sized hands, the difference is immediately obvious. When I tested both Logitech offerings side-by-side, the Lift felt more nimble and natural, while the MX Vertical felt softball.

To promote all-day usability, the lift features a 57-degree vertical design that the company says more mimics a person’s natural arm and wrist position, while a manual thumb rest and soft rubber coating help provide a firm, non-slip grip. And unlike the MX Vertical, the lift comes in both right- and left-hand versions, so there’s something for everyone.

Here is a size comparison between the MX Vertical (left) and the new Lift (right). Sam Rutherford / Engadget

Notably, while the elevator doesn’t have the MX designation of Logitech’s most premium peripherals, the mouse still features the smooth, magnetic SmartWheel wheel and can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt Receiver (which comes included). But one of my favorite things about the elevator is that aside from the clickable thumb buttons, the scroll wheel and left and right mouse buttons are very quiet, which is really nice if you don’t want to disturb your family or co-workers (especially if you work in the night).

My slight grip is that I would have preferred a rechargeable design and that Logitech still doesn’t make a USB-C version of its receiver. However, longevity probably wouldn’t be much of an issue with a claimed 24 months battery life from a single AA battery. And if you have a computer that only has USB-C ports, there’s a good chance you already have the necessary adapter.

Sam Rutherford / Engadget

Overall, while I know the Lift isn’t really a flagship product, I appreciate Logitech’s drive for making their ergonomic hardware even more accessible. With the constant shift to remote work, I’ve been trying to evaluate my home office and weed out any items that cause undue stress. And while I’m not sure I could switch to the lift full time because it’s not great for gaming, I did notice that using it for an hour or two had a huge impact on how my wrists felt at the end of the day. So while it’s not quite as sophisticated as the $100 MX Vertical, the lift is a comfortable and affordable option for upgrading your day-to-day work setup, from what I’ve seen so far.

You can order $70 Logitech Lift Direct From the company’s website or third-party retailers such as Amazon And best buy Immediately.