Daily Deals: Armored Core 6, HP OMEN 45L Desktop, Splatoon 3

We've finally made it to the weekend, which means it's time to sign up for this weekend's deals! There's a solid variety available this weekend, including consoles, video games and accessories. The best deals for Sunday, February 11 include the Armored Core 6, HP Omen 45L desktop, Splatoon 3, 10th generation iPads, Anker Prime power bank, and more.

Armored Basic 6 for $39.99

To kick things off, Amazon has the PS4 and PS5 versions of the Armored Core 6 on sale for just $39.99. The latest release from FromSoftware is a return to the Armored Core series, with plenty of excitement to discover. We gave the game an 8/10 in our review, noting that it “delivers direct hits where it counts.” This price matches the previous low price, so it's a great time to grab the title if you haven't already.

HP OMEN 45L Desktop, $1,497.99

HP Omen 45L games desktop AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, Windows 11 Home be seen On Amazon

The pre-built HP OMEN desktop is an excellent deal if you're in the market for a new PC. You can play any of the latest games with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Additionally, this version includes 32GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. With over $1,200 in savings, this is a deal that won't last much longer.

Splatoon 3 is $39.99

Target has a great deal on Splatoon 3 this weekend, with a $20 savings on the physical version. Splatoon 3 features a lot of multiplayer content as well as a story mode to play through. Its expansion, Side Order, is scheduled to release later this month, so it's the perfect time to grab this title while it's on sale. If you liked Splatoon 2, Splatoon 3 offers more weapons, more maps, and a lot more fun.

Lowest price yet for 10th generation iPad

Amazon has the 10th generation iPad for $349 right now, which is the lowest price we've seen since launch. Powered by A14 Bionic, this iPad has a 10.9-inch display, 64GB of storage, Touch ID, and long battery life. If you're interested in buying an iPad but don't want to move up to the iPad Air or iPad Pro, this is an excellent option.

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands for $39.99

Kirby and the Forgotten Land remains one of the most overlooked Nintendo Switch games. Forgotten Land represents the first fully 3D game in the entire series, with a huge amount of new gameplay mechanics and presentations compared to its 2D counterparts. If you haven't played Kirby and the Forgotten Land yet, pick the game up for a discount this weekend!

Save 31% on Anker Prime Power Bank

Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank with 200W USB Type-C Power delivery be seen On Amazon

You can use the Anker Prime power bank to charge any of your standard devices, including your phone, wireless headphones, etc. However, this power bank can also be used to charge larger electronic devices such as Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ASUS ROG. ally. This makes it the perfect companion on any trip you may find yourself on. With a 20,000 mAh capacity, you can charge all your devices multiple times and still have some power left.

Eternal Nights for $19.99

If you haven't had a chance to check out Eternights yet, this is a great opportunity to purchase the game at a discount! A mix between a visual novel and an action game, Eternights was released last fall and received a lot of love from fans and critics alike. Gameplay progression is often compared to Persona. Both the PS4 and PS5 versions are on sale for $19.99.

Meta Quest 2 for $229

If you haven't bought a VR headset yet, this deal on the Quest 2 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a headset. The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset that works standalone or connected to a PC. You'll be able to access your entire Steam library using Steam Link, either wired or wirelessly. The screen offers a resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye, with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is $19.99

Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – PlayStation 5 be seen On Amazon

You can get one of the best tactical RPGs of 2022 on Amazon at a discounted price right now. Marvel's Midnight Suns features a unique cast of Marvel characters with plenty of fan favorites, like Iron Man, Wolverine, and more. We gave the game an 8/10 in our review, stating that the game “makes excellent use of card game mechanics to keep battles fresh, evolving, and unpredictable over the course of a long, epic campaign.”

Hori Split Pad Compact, $31.99

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Ergonomic Controller (pac man) be seen On wot

The HORI Split Pad Compact is one of the best ergonomic controllers you can buy for your Nintendo Switch. Attaching like a standard Joy-Con, the Split Pad Compact slides over each side of your Switch and instantly expands the controller. This makes long gaming sessions more comfortable and tolerable over time, especially if you have larger hands. This Pac-Man model features all kinds of fun details to customize your system.

Save $10 on Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available on Amazon for $10 off! It's rare to see the latest Nintendo Switch games on sale early, especially big series like Mario. Wonder offers a lot of exciting content to play through, such as eight different worlds, three new power-ups, and endless surprises with Wonder Flower.

Apple AirPods Pro with USB Type-C for $189.99

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe case (USB-C) be seen On Walmart

Walmart has reduced the price of the second generation Apple AirPods Pro Truly wireless noise canceling earbuds with Universal USB Type C Connected for $60, now only $189. With this current generation of AirPods Pro, Apple has replaced the proprietary Lightning port with the more universal USB Type-C port. For people who want to bring one charging cable for all their mobile devices, this is a godsend.

LG 32-inch Ultra-Gear QHD 165Hz gaming monitor for $209

LG 32-inch Ultra Gear QHD Gaming Monitor (2560 x 1440), 165 Hz be seen On Walmart

This LG monitor has a huge discount that you won't want to miss. Original priced at $349.99, you can pick up this 165Hz QHD monitor for just $209 from Walmart right now. This 32-inch monitor has all kinds of features to ensure you get the best gaming experience possible. This monitor has a 95% SRGB color gamut with HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a 1ms response time.

Elgato HD60

A capture card is an essential piece of technology for anyone looking to produce video content of some kind. Whether it's for YouTube, Twitch, or even TikTok, the Elgato HD60 The HD60