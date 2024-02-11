The Palworld player creates a massive Titan-inspired “Palcity” attack

A Palworld player was able to build a city with neighborhoods divided within walls, similar to those in Attack on Titan.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen players show off their creative skills in Palworld. For example, one player was able to build an insanely giant waterslide base, which some considered a childhood dream, while another player built an amazing, “insurmountable” base hidden by a waterfall.

Despite all the building restrictions in the game, this clearly does not prevent players from unleashing their imagination and creativity. Recently, another player also showed off his crazy building skills by creating a “Palcity” that appears to be inspired by the anime Attack on Titan.

After performing one of Attack on Titan's opening songs, he gave viewers a tour of the city from above in a video Posted on Reddit. The clip shows that the city has different neighborhoods divided within inner walls, with the number of houses decreasing as it reaches the tower in the inner circle.

The whole concept of this city reminded some players of Wall Maria, Wall Rose, and Wall Sheena straight out of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece. It certainly didn't take long for the post to go viral, with others praising the OP's building skills and its similarity to the anime.

“Bro, buddy, you're literally playing a whole other game, HOLY S**T a DOPE city for sure,” one user praised.

Pocket pair

Meanwhile, one person said: “Watch out, Titan might come and start smashing things.”

Another user couldn't help but wonder: “Who's the closest friend to a Titan in the game? Maybe Relaxaurus just because they're giant and stupid?”

“Now install a mod that adds oversized friends attacking your city. Then create a group called the Survey Corps and dedicate them to defending 'your city,'” another chimed in, suggesting their idea.

Aside from the Attack on Titan comments, there are also other players who think that the city resembles Ba Sing Se from Avatar and King's Landing from Game of Thrones.