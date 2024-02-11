The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga series is getting a box set

Do you remember the manga series The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess that started in February 2016 and ended in early 2022? It was created by Akira Himekawa (the joint name of the two artists behind the series) and will be available later this year as a complete set.

According to online listings on Amazon, VIZ Media (which was responsible for the localization of this manga), is now offering a box set containing “all 11 volumes” as well as a double-sided collectible poster. The entire set adds up to 2,040 pages. Here's the official description:

The manga adaptation of the hit Twilight princess Video game, now available in a box set! Be part of the legend —Legend of Zelda! Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the sacred world of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the magicians' power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm behind the Twilight Mirror. Now, an evil danger is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the Light Realm. This box set contains all 11 volumes of the hit manga series The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess And a collectible double-sided poster!

The same listing for this box set reveals how it should arrive later this year in September for $129.99. If there are any updates or changes to this, we will let you know.