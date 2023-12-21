December 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Daily Telescope: A simple shot of the Milky Way above France and Spain

Daily Telescope: A simple shot of the Milky Way above France and Spain

Cheryl Riley December 21, 2023 2 min read
Zoom in / The Milky Way over the Pyrenees, right on the French and Spanish border.

Bulbs_01_frizzle

Welcome to Daily Telescope. There is too little darkness in this world and not enough light, too little pseudoscience and not enough science. We’ll let the other posts provide your daily horoscope. At Ars Technica, we’ll take a different route, finding inspiration from very real images of a universe full of stars and wonders.

Good morning. It’s December 21, and today’s image shows our Milky Way Galaxy above the Pyrenees mountain range, which separates Spain from the rest of Europe.

It was sent in by a reader who picked it up while hiking through the mountains and in their words – a new word for “simple camping” that I learned about five minutes ago. I’m jealous. Hiking through the Pyrenees and gazing at the stars at night seems like a wonderful dream. The photographer told me that they’re not skilled astrophotographers, but the sky was so dark and bright that even this single-exposure photo taken with a Fuji X100 APS camera looks amazing.

“This is still one of my favorite memories of the starry skies from hiking the Haute Randonnée Pyrénéenne, a high mountain trail that runs all the way from coast to coast along the French-Spanish border,” the photographer said. “Because the views during the day and at night were so amazing.”

I’ve had so much fun writing these Daily Telescope entries and seeing the great work you all have submitted. We’ve published everything from the best images taken by NASA’s space telescopes to iPhone photos. We all share the sky, see it and document it in our own way. Thank you very much for your contributions. There was only so much we could post. But I appreciate them all and appreciate your time sending them. I can’t wait to see what joy the new year will bring. Until then, happy holidays, and may your stars be happy and bright.

See also  What really killed the dinosaurs and other life on Earth? Probably not an asteroid strike

Source: Bulbs_01_frizzle

Want to send a photo to the Daily Telescope? Contact us and say hello.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Discovering a hidden lake containing ancient living fossils

December 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Harvard University unveils innovative approach to high-temperature superconductors

December 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Video of the adorable cat arriving on Earth after a 19 million mile journey from deep space

December 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

‘Iron Claw’ star Zac Efron breaks down his transformation into wrestling

December 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Daily Telescope: A simple shot of the Milky Way above France and Spain

December 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

PFT Week 16 NFL Picks 2023 Florio vs. Sims

December 21, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Apple wants AI to run directly on its devices rather than in the cloud

December 21, 2023 Len Houle