Daily Telescope: A simple shot of the Milky Way above France and Spain

Welcome to Daily Telescope. There is too little darkness in this world and not enough light, too little pseudoscience and not enough science. We’ll let the other posts provide your daily horoscope. At Ars Technica, we’ll take a different route, finding inspiration from very real images of a universe full of stars and wonders.

Good morning. It’s December 21, and today’s image shows our Milky Way Galaxy above the Pyrenees mountain range, which separates Spain from the rest of Europe.

It was sent in by a reader who picked it up while hiking through the mountains and in their words – a new word for “simple camping” that I learned about five minutes ago. I’m jealous. Hiking through the Pyrenees and gazing at the stars at night seems like a wonderful dream. The photographer told me that they’re not skilled astrophotographers, but the sky was so dark and bright that even this single-exposure photo taken with a Fuji X100 APS camera looks amazing.

“This is still one of my favorite memories of the starry skies from hiking the Haute Randonnée Pyrénéenne, a high mountain trail that runs all the way from coast to coast along the French-Spanish border,” the photographer said. “Because the views during the day and at night were so amazing.”

I’ve had so much fun writing these Daily Telescope entries and seeing the great work you all have submitted. We’ve published everything from the best images taken by NASA’s space telescopes to iPhone photos. We all share the sky, see it and document it in our own way. Thank you very much for your contributions. There was only so much we could post. But I appreciate them all and appreciate your time sending them. I can’t wait to see what joy the new year will bring. Until then, happy holidays, and may your stars be happy and bright.

Source: Bulbs_01_frizzle

Want to send a photo to the Daily Telescope? Contact us and say hello.