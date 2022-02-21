Daniel Radcliffe is unrecognizable in photos from the set of Weird Al biopic

Daniel Radcliffe ended up with the witches. After completing the Harry Potter series, the actor has had many weird and wonderful roles – the last of which is decidedly bizarre.

Radcliffe plays Alfred Matthew Yankovic, AKA “Weird Al” Yankovic, in an upcoming biopic on the comedian, and the first photos reveal his latest transformation. The 32-year-old has a huge fluffy black wig and mustache that Mario approves of. Scroll down the tweet below to see Radcliffe as Weird Al.

Check out Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al! He plays his part in an upcoming biography written by Yankovic.

The autobiography – titled WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story – was announced in January 2022 and was accompanied by an excellent press release.

The statement read: "The biographical film holds nothing, and explores every aspect of Yankovic's life and career."

Jankovi?, 62, said he was “very happy” that Radcliffe would be playing him, adding: “I have absolutely no doubt that this is the role future generations will remember for him.”

“When my last UHF movie came out in 1989, I solemnly pledged to my fans that I would release a big movie every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Jankovic joked.

The film is being released exclusively by Roku in the US, with the streaming service’s head of original programming, Colin Davis, saying, “There are clearly not enough biographies about famous musicians and we were excited to shed light on the incredibly true, understated storyline.” in it for Weird Al.”

There’s currently no release date for the movie, but if you want to see Radcliffe on screen before WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story arrives, be sure to check out The Lost City, where he plays an eccentric billionaire who is also a wanted criminal. For more, check out the most exciting Upcoming movies heading your way.