Daniel Radcliffe is unrecognizable in photos from the set of Weird Al biopic

Roxanne Bacchus February 21, 2022 2 min read

Daniel Radcliffe ended up with the witches. After completing the Harry Potter series, the actor has had many weird and wonderful roles – the last of which is decidedly bizarre.

Radcliffe plays Alfred Matthew Yankovic, AKA “Weird Al” Yankovic, in an upcoming biopic on the comedian, and the first photos reveal his latest transformation. The 32-year-old has a huge fluffy black wig and mustache that Mario approves of. Scroll down the tweet below to see Radcliffe as Weird Al.

