[VIDEO] 911 Season 5 Promo: Maddie Returns – Jennifer Love Hewitt

9-1-1 He returns to Fox next month with some familiar faces.

A new promo for Procedural, which resumes its fifth season on Monday, March 21 (8/7c), welcomes back Chimney and Maddie, both of whom left town in 2021. Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character was last seen on the show in October. Episode four, which ended with Maddie dropping her and baby Chimney at the fire station, while Kenneth Choi’s character has been stalking his missing partner ever since.

We’ll also be meeting some new faces in the coming weeks. For starters, Ariel Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries) will recur as Lucy Donato, a firefighter who appears near the 17-second mark for the promo.

“I would say it kind of looks like the female version of Buck,” presenter Tim Meiner told TVLine of Lucy. “She’s challenging, she’s enthusiastic and she’s a little bit addicted to adrenaline. She’s also a little more experienced than Buck in some ways.”

In addition, Bryce Durfee will reprising the role of paramedic Jonah Greenway, who fills in Chimney’s place while on vacation in search of Maddie.

Other highlights from the promo include Buck knocking out a building to save a woman from falling to death, Eddie’s work in a different role than the one he walked away from, and the particularly bizarre case of a victim who appears to be mummified by spiders. never change, 9-1-1. Never change.

Hit PLAY in the video above for a first look at Chimney and Maddie’s return to 9-1-1and then Leave a comment with your hopes for the rest of Season 5 below.