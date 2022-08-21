Andrei Krasnov, head of the social movement Russky Grizon (Russian Horizon) and a personal acquaintance of the woman’s family, told TASS on Sunday that Dugina was killed when her car caught fire after an explosion.
Krasnov told TASS that when “Dugina turned around on the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, an explosion occurred, and the car immediately caught fire.”
“The fire completely engulfed her. She lost control because she was driving at high speed and headed to the other side of the road,” added Krasnov, as quoted by TASS.
Pictures of the aftermath of the explosion began circulating on Russian social media on Saturday, apparently showing a car burning on the side of the road and smashed car parts scattered in the surrounding area. CNN is not able to independently verify images.
Krasnov told TASS that he knew Dugina personally and that the car in which she was traveling belonged to her father. It was believed that Alexander was the real target of the explosion, or perhaps both.
“It’s her father’s car,” Krasnov told TASS. Dasha (Daria) is driving another car, but today she drove, and Alexander went separately.
Dugin is a far-right Russian writer and theorist, credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is claimed to have great influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin and is often described as “Putin’s brain”.
Dogina, daughter, Born in 1992 and studied philosophy at Moscow State University, according to TASS.
In March 2022, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Dogina for contributing to an article on the United World International (UWI) website suggesting that Ukraine would be “perished” if admitted to NATO. Dugina was UWI’s editor-in-chief.
