Daughter of spiritual guide of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine killed in car explosion: Russian media

Andrei Krasnov, head of the social movement Russky Grizon (Russian Horizon) and a personal acquaintance of the woman’s family, told TASS on Sunday that Dugina was killed when her car caught fire after an explosion.

Krasnov told TASS that when “Dugina turned around on the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, an explosion occurred, and the car immediately caught fire.”

“The fire completely engulfed her. She lost control because she was driving at high speed and headed to the other side of the road,” added Krasnov, as quoted by TASS.

Pictures of the aftermath of the explosion began circulating on Russian social media on Saturday, apparently showing a car burning on the side of the road and smashed car parts scattered in the surrounding area. CNN is not able to independently verify images.