Death Stranding is currently free on the Epic Games Store

Death Stranding is free for one day only

As expected, the Epic Games Store has prepared a huge hit for the first day of Christmas.

The game is developed by Kojima Productions studio and published by 505 Games.

On a break from family gatherings, PC gamers will have the opportunity to play as a courier in a post-apocalyptic world for free. From December 25th to December 26th, every Epic Games Store account holder can set up and download Death Stranding.

The giveaway appears just as Kojima Productions announces the next installment in the series with the working title “Death Stranding 2”. However, what should be noted is that the version currently available for free is not the director’s version released this year, but the original version from 2020.

Death Stranding, Source: Epic Games Store

Recommended System Specifications List GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 590 GPU for a good 1080p 60fps experience. However, this game already supports NVIDIA DLSS2, so performance may vary depending on the support of this technology. Meanwhile, AMD FSR 2 and Intel XeSS are only available in Director’s Cut, which is not part of this promotion.

Death Stranding PC Requirements, Source: Epic Games Store

Source: epic games






