GTA 5 Online: All Snowman locations

GTA Online Players have the chance to celebrate the holiday season with a festive new surprise in the form of a snowman Easter egg. In order to get a rare snowman outfit, players need to locate 25 snowmen all over the map.
Our guide will provide you with all the snow locations in GTA Onlineincluding their exact locations on a map.
Snowman Online GTA Locations
Snow location #1
The first snowman can be seen in the middle of Duluoz Street in Paleto Bay.
Snow location #2
Find the next south of Procopio Beach at the intersection of the Great Ocean Highway.
Snow site #3
The next one can also be seen along the Great Ocean Highway in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Area.
Snow location #4
The fourth snowman can be seen next to the El Gordo Lighthouse in the eastern part of the map.
Snow location #5
Then head to Grapeseed Main Street in the Grapeseed District for another snowman.
Snow location #6
On the next trip, travel to Sandy Shores and locate the sixth snowman on Marina Drive.
Snow location #7
Next, travel to Harmony in the Grand Senora Desert and find the next snowman along Joshua Trail.
Snow location #8
North of RON Alternates Wind Farm, you’ll find the eighth snowman along Senora Highway.
Snow location #9
This snowman can be seen at the intersection of Zancudo Road and Tongva Drive in the Tongva Valley.
Snow location #10
Next, go to the Great Chaparral area to catch the next area along Bayfree Canyon Road.
Snow location #11
Now you need to enter the northern part of the Vinewood Hills and locate the next snowman along Los Santos Highway.
Snow location #12
The next stage will take you to the intersection of Banham Canyon Drive and Buen Vino Road in the western part of the map.
Snow location #13
After that, go a little south to the Chumash beach area, and find the snowman along Inseno Road.
Snow location #14
When you move to Pacific Bluffs, look for another snowman along North Rockford Drive.
Snow location #15
Head back to Vinewood Hills and find this snowman along North Sheldon Street.
Snow location #16
The next one is near the last one on West Galileo Avenue.
Snow location #17
Drive south to the Rockford Hills and locate this snowman on West Eclipse Boulevard.
Snow location #18
Move east to the Alta area of Vinewood, where you can find your next snowman on Power Street.
Snow location #19
Mirror Park should be your next destination, as you can find a snowman on Bridge Street.
Snow location #20
Next, go to Mirror Park Boulevard and find the next snowman in Utopia Gardens.
Snow location #21
Another snowman in the Vespucci Canals area is at the intersection of San Andreas Boulevard and South Rockford Drive.
Snow location #22
Now approach Vespucci Beach and locate another snowman on Aguja Street.
Snow location #23
After that, head to Legion Square and find the next snowman on Elgin Street.
Snow location #24
Head down to Chamberlain Hills and look for a snowman on Alta Street.
Snow location #25
Finally, travel to El Burro Heights and locate the last snowman in Fudge Lane.
These are all snow locations in GTA Online. for more GTA Online Tips and tricks articlesBe sure to visit our dedicated hub page.
Featured image via Rockstar Games
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
The Epic Games Store makes one of the biggest games yet for free Christmas
Rumored Intel Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs Will Be Canceled, LGA 1851 May Support Triple Core Families
Tim Cook reveals that iPhones use Sony camera sensors