Google shuts down Stadia Video Game Streaming Service

Google said it would shut down video game streaming service Stadia, its answer to Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation video game consoles, in another sign that Google Drive will be leaner amid fears of an economic slowdown.

Phil Harrison, Stadia’s vice president and general manager, wrote Thursday in the newspaper Stadia, which streams games online rather than ordering expensive consoles, will shut down on January 18. Blog post. The product debuted nearly three years ago, promising to revolutionize the way people play video games. But it failed to catch up with enough players.

“It hasn’t gained as much traction with users as we expected, so we’ve made the difficult decision to start winding down Stadia,” Harrison wrote.

Mr. Harrison wrote that Google will return all gaming hardware purchases made through the Google Store, as well as game purchases made in the Stadia Store. He said the company expects to complete most of the refunds by mid-January.