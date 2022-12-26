Samsung Galaxy S23 gets brightness and battery boost

We are only one month away from Official Galaxy S23 ad. So, some powerful leaks regarding upcoming high-end Samsung phones are starting to emerge. Yesterday, the first official photo of Galaxy S23 + And the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been leaked. Today, we have uncovered some exciting Galaxy S23 specifications.

to me Hint Ahmed QweiderGalaxy S23 Galaxy S23 +, And the Galaxy S23 Ultra It will have Super AMOLED screens that have a brightness of 1750 nits. That’s down from the 2,000 nits peak brightness suggested by a previous report. However, it’s nice to see that even the vanilla Galaxy S23 gets the same screen treatment as the Plus and Ultra variants.

Moreover, the vanilla Galaxy S23 also gets a battery capacity boost. device will It said It’s powered by a 3,900mAh battery, but it’s still limited to 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S23+ also has a larger battery capacity of 4,700mAh. This is a 200mAh battery boost for both non-Ultra models. The device will continue to use the 45W fast charging capability of its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. Ahmed also claims that all three phones will run Android 13 based One UI 5.1 out of the box and have Improved cooling solution for better sustainable performance. All three phones will also reportedly have 12MP selfie cameras with dual pixel autofocus.