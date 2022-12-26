December 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Samsung Galaxy S23 gets brightness and battery boost

Len Houle December 26, 2022 2 min read

We are only one month away from Official Galaxy S23 ad. So, some powerful leaks regarding upcoming high-end Samsung phones are starting to emerge. Yesterday, the first official photo of Galaxy S23 + And the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been leaked. Today, we have uncovered some exciting Galaxy S23 specifications.

to me Hint Ahmed QweiderGalaxy S23 Galaxy S23 +, And the Galaxy S23 Ultra It will have Super AMOLED screens that have a brightness of 1750 nits. That’s down from the 2,000 nits peak brightness suggested by a previous report. However, it’s nice to see that even the vanilla Galaxy S23 gets the same screen treatment as the Plus and Ultra variants.

Moreover, the vanilla Galaxy S23 also gets a battery capacity boost. device will It said It’s powered by a 3,900mAh battery, but it’s still limited to 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S23+ also has a larger battery capacity of 4,700mAh. This is a 200mAh battery boost for both non-Ultra models. The device will continue to use the 45W fast charging capability of its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. Ahmed also claims that all three phones will run Android 13 based One UI 5.1 out of the box and have Improved cooling solution for better sustainable performance. All three phones will also reportedly have 12MP selfie cameras with dual pixel autofocus.

See also  The Witcher 3 designer remembers the "mistake" the team made with a key feature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Death Stranding is currently free on the Epic Games Store

December 26, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

GTA 5 Online: All Snowman locations

December 25, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

The Epic Games Store makes one of the biggest games yet for free Christmas

December 25, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

The presentation panels for Channing Tatum’s canceled Gambit movie have been revealed online

December 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Scientists discover ‘completely new way to design the nervous system’

December 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NFL Week 16 grades: Pirates’ Tom Brady got a “C” for Christmas win; Packers earn a “B+” for upsetting the Dolphins

December 26, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 gets brightness and battery boost

December 26, 2022 Len Houle