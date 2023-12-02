Xbox is accepting fan requests for a new Banjo-Kazooie game

Rare’s iconic bear-and-bird duo Banjo-Kazooie returned via Nintendo’s Switch Online service last year, and ever since, fans have been clamoring for a proper return. There are even some rumors circulating about a possible revival of the game, so what are the chances of something like this ever happening?

In the same interview with Windows Central, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, passed on a message to fans, mentioning how much he knows about these requests, but it’s about finding the right team and the right opportunity to revisit this iconic 90s mascot. Here it is in full:



Phil Spencer: “You’ve seen from our history that we haven’t touched every franchise that people would like us to touch — banjo fans, I hear you. But it’s true that when we find the right team, and the right opportunity, I love revisiting stories and characters that we’ve seen previously.”

Of course, there’s no saying that a new Banjo-Kazooie game will necessarily be released on Nintendo’s platform, but Xbox has done all kinds of collaborations in the past, which has seen Banjo-Kazooie appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch as a DLC fighter.

Recently, Rare’s Jet Force Gemini was announced for Switch Online and Microsoft struck a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to multiple platforms including Nintendo’s. Earlier this year, it also released Minecraft Legends on Switch.