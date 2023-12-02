This is the time of year when Samsung inadvertently leaks key details about its flagship Galaxy S line months before launch. So it won’t be a surprise that we now have details about the S24 and S24 Ultra – or at least the phones we assume will bear that name.

today, Windows Report I got a contract From the new official Samsung images that include the Galaxy S24 Ultra phone with a new flat screen design. It confirms a previous leak by Twitter/X user David Martin, who Post mobile photos For the alleged new S24 Ultra. The images clearly showed sharper screen edges similar to the changes made with the regular S23 earlier this year, rather than the gentler curve, and the new gray color.

As reported last month, Samsung is expected to release new on-device AI software on its upcoming phones that use the company’s Gauss model. Today’s leaks claim that the S24 devices will use the technology to translate messaging apps in real-time and in more than a dozen languages. In October, Samsung also showed off its new AI-powered “Zoom Anyplace” camera framing feature powered by the Qualcomm AI Engine – expected to be released on a future device.

The S24 Ultras have a titanium build and flat screens. Image: Windows Report

Today too, Robot body I found that the FCC recently published key details on the processor and modem specifications for the S24 line. While the panel did not explicitly mention the chip, information shows that the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra all have Qualcomm modems with Smart Transit functionality. This combination indicates that every S24 model, at least in the US, will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset equipped with AI on the device. However, there is still a possibility that international versions of the standard S24 will end up with Samsung's own Exynos processors and modems as has been the case in previous years.

Along with the flat screen and faster processor, the S24 Ultra also gets a titanium frame, an upgraded 50MP 5x telephoto camera, better vapor chamber cooling, and Wi-Fi 7 (which you probably don’t need). The rest of the specifications leaked by Windows Report Show that the new phone is not much different from the previous S23 Ultra model. It looks like the S24 Ultra will still have a 6.8-inch Quad-HD display, 120Hz refresh rate, similar storage options, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Here are the Galaxy S24 phones from Samsung that seem suitable for all generations. Image: Windows Report

Meanwhile, the designs of the standard Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models look similar to their S23 counterparts as previously confirmed in a September leak. But they get new color finishes in Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. It is worth noting that the new Ultra also has color options this time that are compatible with the regular S24 phones. Previous details are related to new leaks that indicate a larger 6.7-inch screen with Quad-HD resolution, a larger 4900 mAh battery, and a larger 12 GB RAM for the S24 Plus. However, the regular S24 will get very small notches with a 6.2-inch screen size and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung has not officially announced a successor to the Galaxy S23 smartphone line that was released earlier this year. As for the leaks themselves (and if the date is correct), we should expect to see these phones announced early next year at the Samsung Unpacked event.

