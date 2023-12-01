Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1 has been announced next week

CD Projekt Red has revealed what’s in Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1, an unexpected patch arriving on December 5 alongside the Ultimate Edition.

It was revealed during a Twitch Cyberpunk 2077 Producer Monika Janowska and Mission Director Paweł Sasko, along with Senior Community Managers Amelia Kołat and Alicja Kozera, announced that the patch will include the long-requested metro system.

Sasko said that the original Cyberpunk 2077 trailer showed off the metro system, along with the cinematic Phantom Liberty trailer, so CD Projekt Red decided to finally add it.

Players can travel between 19 metro stations which can be used either as a quick travel point or a convenient metro ride experience (which can be skipped at any time). There are five metro lines operating in Night City and they can be found on its own map. The metro system will only be accessible after the game’s Konpeki Plaza sequence, when players receive a call from the metro manager.

“Our direction was when we wanted to make sure players had a way to really be in the world and have an immersive way to travel through the world,” Sasko said. “This is designed to be a role-playing feature.”

The update will also provide the ability to carry a radio and thus listen to the various radio stations in Cyberpunk 2077 even outside the car. There are some limitations, as players cannot listen to it during dialogue or with written music, but in these cases the radio will click as if to stop the immersion and not stop it.

CD Projekt Red also announced boss fight improvements coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 base, including Adam Smasher. This villain has been the focus of fan complaints for years as players compared his abilities in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to those in the game. The battle, which is supposed to be among the most intense in the game, has become a meme, with players finding ways to easily smash and destroy the cheese.

Car racing will also be back on track soon, meaning the three races available through Claire Russell’s questline won’t be the only races in Cyberpunk 2077. Players must complete those three races first, but then they’ll be contacted by a race organizer and can burn rubber while they do it . See fit. Winning races will give players discounts on the Auto Fixer website, meaning they can get new vehicles at a cheaper price.

CD Projekt Red adds more vehicles, including five motorcycles and Johnny Silverhand’s original Porsche 911. Although details are currently scant, Sasko has suggested that this new vehicle will be unlocked through a brand new quest. Also on the vehicle front, impromptu car chases have been added for CD Projekt Red when certain gangs seek revenge for choices made by the player, and enemies who discover the player is stealing a car for car theft missions will also pursue the player.

Motorcycle mechanics are also being upgraded, with wheelies, flips, crouches, etc. being added to Cyberpunk 2077. Players can also throw knives and axes from bikes as of update 2.1. The previously closed section of highway in Night City, which allowed players to pass but had no traffic, has now been renovated into a busy road and fully operational.

The developer has also revamped its accessibility options, adding a dedicated menu in Cyberpunk 2077. All previous accessibility settings have been moved here, along with new features like turning off the timer in the hacking mini-game and more. CD Projekt Red said a full breakdown of the revamped accessibility options will be released soon.

The developer has made it clear that this isn’t all that’s coming to the new patch, with full notes released at some point before its launch. CD Projekt Red has teased some other features, including romantic hangouts with partners and more.

Update 2.0, which arrived alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion in September, was expected to be the last big patch for Cyberpunk 2077 until CD Projekt Red announced in November 2023 that the final version would also launch alongside the new update, Update 2.1. .

As for Update 2.0, it laid the foundation for the new Cyberpunk 2077 experience, completely revamping the game with features such as a new perks system and improved artificial intelligence. It also ended an Elon Musk fan theory, a reference to the late racing legend Ken Block, and bizarre additions to the game’s biggest mystery.

Surprisingly, CD Projekt has included a way for players to completely decline the expansion’s paid events, with certain dialogue options locking missions away forever.

In our 9/10 review, IGN said: “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty completes a massive shift in CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG that began with the anime spin-off, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and its latest 2.0 update.”

