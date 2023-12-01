Where to buy a PlayStation 5 before Christmas

PlayStation 5 consoles were one of the hottest and most popular offers on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday 2023. While those sales have now ended, thankfully the discounts haven’t stopped. You can still get a great deal on a PS5 or PS5 Slim in time before Christmas – the top bundles cost $499 and feature Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Spider-Man 2 at no extra charge; Offering potential buyers a savings of $70 compared to purchasing the items separately. For more PS5 deal updates, be sure to follow along @IGNDeals On Twitter/X.

The “slim model” of the PS5 is the all-new PlayStation 5 controller that will become the widely available version of the console from now on. It’s 25% smaller than the original console, and features a larger 1TB SSD, along with a dedicated drive slot that can be removed or added whenever you want (for future reference, if you purchased the digital version, The pluggable drive is also available now for $79.99).

As mentioned, these new PS5 Slim Disc Edition bundles come loaded with a digital code for either Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (PS5). Since the bundles cost the same as the MSRP of the PS5 Slim, you effectively get a free PS5 game with your purchase. Plus, for all you digital owners, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is now available to purchase for $449 – but there aren’t any bundles that include a free game yet.

Where can you buy a standard PS5?

It’s been very difficult to get your hands on a PS5 since its launch in late 2020 amid industry-wide chip shortages and consoles being resold for nearly $2,000, but supply has kept up with demand for the most part, and now it’s much more common to see units. In-store and online inventory control at most retailers.

The best deal right now is similar to the Slim bundles we mentioned above and features Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 side by side at no additional cost. For your information, the standard PS5 disc version is 25% larger than the PS5 Slim, has an 825GB SSD, and its drive is not removable (at least it’s not intended to be). Other than that, we’ve also discussed the best places to buy Nintendo Switch as well if you’re interested.

How to trade in your old PlayStation consoles

If you’re looking to trade in your old PlayStation consoles, you can do so at select retailers in-store and online. Often times, the most widely available retailers are GameStop And Best buy. However, you can also trade in your used appliances online at retailers such as Amazon And Microsoft.

Some retailers will offer you cash for your used merchandise, while others may provide you with a gift card that can be used in-store and online. This is a great way to get rid of your old gaming gear and get some money that you can put toward purchasing a newer console and games.

Although trading in hardware at retailers will often net you the least amount for used consoles, there are also online marketplaces like eBay, Craigslist, and OfferUp that may fetch higher prices, but you’ll often be responsible for packaging and shipping costs. Or you are required to meet someone in person to conduct the transaction, which poses its own risks.

Where to trade playstation games

As with additional PlayStation console trade-ins, you can also trade in your existing games at select retailers. The most common retailer that accepts used video games is GameStop, but they are known for giving you pennies on the dollar for your pre-owned titles. However, if you’re looking for an easy way to offload some of your library with cash or store credit, this is a convenient option. You can always look up the expected trade-in value on the GameStop website before heading to the store, so you know exactly how much you’ll get. Additionally, you can trade your used games online at Amazon In exchange for an Amazon gift card.

