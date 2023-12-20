Stunning seven-bedroom home with green accents on Pebble Beach owned by WeatherTech founder hits market for record $39 million

David McNeil, CEO of auto accessories company WeatherTech, has listed his mansion in Pebble Beach, California, for $39 million.

The massive home is approximately 7,500 square feet and sits on 3.6 acres

If the home sells for its asking price it will set a record for the gated beach community

A stunning seven bedroom house located in pebble beach, CaliforniaAnd Owned by the founder of WeatherTech It hit the market for a record $39 million.

David McNeil, CEO of the auto accessories retailer, has listed his nearly 7,500-square-foot home with a green area in the gated community.

According to the listing agent, Tim Allen of Coldwell Banker Realty, this home is located next to MacNeil’s other property in Pebble Beach.

If the home sells for the asking price, it could set a record for the beach resort community, as the highest sale to date occurred last year for $36.3 million.

The house was built in 2000, and since then, McNeil has completely renovated it.

WeatherTech CEO David McNeil has listed his Pebble Beach home for $39 million. The entire home is approximately 7,500 square feet and has stunning interior and exterior elements and views

The huge main closet is equipped with ample storage room, hanging shelves, drawers for clothes and jewelry, and plenty of accent lights to illuminate the space.

MacNeil said Universal Palace: ‘If you keep it, tremendous. I love him. On the other side of the coin, let’s see if we can find a large family that wants to live in this house. This is an exceptional home and deserves a great family.

Both the interior and exterior of the home are decorated with amenities and stunning views of the area.

There are six tall stone fireplaces, a billiard room and a wine room that can hold 1,000 bottles, Allen revealed.

McNeil founded WeatherTech in 1989 after being “dissatisfied with the quality of existing automotive floor mats.”

The kitchen comes equipped with a large stove and range, as well as a long island and space for a counter.

The large master closet has ample storage space illuminated by accent lights along the shelves and drawers.

The wine room is covered in wood, with custom slots to hold endless amounts of bottles. There is also a door with a touchpad lock along one wall and a minibar for storage and beverage preparation.

Many bedrooms have their own fireplace with plenty of natural light, and have access to a patio.

The entrance is lit by a large abstract circular light fixture, with exposed dark wood beams at the top and side.

One of the bedrooms has a private island with sink, cabinets, and an appliance room.

There is a private putting green in the mansion’s backyard, as well as several fire pits, a barbecue area, and a bocce court – one of McNeil’s favorite games.

The laundry room is fully equipped with three washers, three dryers, and a countertop with sink. If the home sells for the asking price, it could set a record for the beach resort community

A dedicated wine room can hold up to 1,000 bottles and is stored directly against the walls. There is also a door with a touchpad lock along one wall and a minibar for storage and beverage preparation

The laundry room is fully equipped with three washers, three dryers, and a countertop with sink.

The billiard room has a pool table, comfortable seating area and exercise equipment with a stunning view of the courtyard.

The exterior of the home is approximately 3.16 acres and includes a barbecue area, multiple fire pits, a hot tub, large putting greens, and private walking trails that lead to the beach and woods.

Along with the private green space, the impressive entertainment area also includes a bocce court, which McNeil said he added because he loves the game.

The front of the house has a large driveway with a fountain in the middle, and there is a three-car garage attached to the beach house.

MacNeil also redone the roof with copper and created a custom front door. He did not give a specific price for the renovation he undertook months ago, but said the total cost exceeded $10 million.

He said he usually uses the property as a guest house and sometimes stays there himself.

according to Realtor.comthe average listing price for a home in Pebble Beach is $5.4 million as of November 2023.

Many bedrooms have their own fireplace with plenty of natural light, and have access to a patio. There are six tall stone fireplaces, and McNeill often used the property as a guest house

The kitchen comes equipped with a large stove and range, as well as a long island and space for a counter. McNeil completely renovated the house, which was originally built in 2000. He said the cost of the renovations exceeded $10 million.

The exterior of the home (left) is approximately 3.16 acres and includes a barbecue area, multiple fire pits, a hot tub, large putting greens, and private walking trails that lead to the beach and woods.

The entrance is lit by a large abstract circular light fixture, with exposed dark wood beams at the top and side. MacNeil also redone the roof with copper and created a custom front door

The median home sale price was $2.9 million, and the median listing price per square foot was $1,400.

The CEO founded WeatherTech in 1989. He started the company out of his home in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, after being “dissatisfied with the quality of existing automotive floor mats.”

Initially, the mats were imported from England, but McNeil soon decided to move all production to the United States in 2007, opening facilities in the suburbs of Chicago.

Car Maps are specifically designed to fit any make or model of vehicle, and are intended to keep your vehicle clean of dirt, snow, and virtually any mess.

Each mat is made from an “advanced rubber-like” material known as thermoplastic rubber, and is 100% recyclable.