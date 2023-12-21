Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 in four colors in official-looking renders

December 20, 2023

Samsung is widely expected to introduce the Galaxy S24 family sometime next month, and since we’re almost at the end of December, it’s time for official-looking renders to appear, apparently. The first set leaked today and it depicts the “vanilla” Galaxy S24 in all its glory, in not one, not two, not three, but four colors to come.

Ladies and gentlemen, here it is in all its Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow glory. Furthermore, there will apparently be three other colours, which will be exclusive to Samsung.com: blue, green and orange. This is a great range of colors to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Onyx Black

The Galaxy S24 has a flat display and, unsurprisingly, has nice-looking symmetrical edges, rounded corners, and a flat metal frame with cutouts for the antenna line. The back panel is also flat, with a beveled edge. The power and volume buttons have also undergone a flattening process. According to previous rumours, the S24 and S24+ will have an aluminum frame like their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Cobalt Violet

The rear camera array is so similar to the one on the S23 that you’ll have to be an expert in LED flash placement to really tell them apart. Unfortunately for some, the S24 will feature an Exynos 2400 SoC in some markets, including Europe. In the US, that will be replaced by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as was the case in the good days before the S23. The S24 will have 8GB of RAM as standard, though the S24+ will get 12GB. The basic storage space will be 128 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray

The display is a 6.2-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 with a brightness of 2500 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Perhaps disappointingly, the cameras are expected to remain exactly the same as those featured on the S23. The S24 will of course ship with Android 14, and then One UI 6.1 will be installed on top, which seems to be all about AI. this And artificial intelligence Which.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in amber yellow

The Galaxy S24 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, 100 mAh more than its predecessor, however the charging speed will remain the same at 25W. You’ll also get 15W wireless charging. While the S24 won’t take advantage of Wi-Fi 7, it will get satellite connectivity. The price should remain the same as the S23 was when it launched early this year.

