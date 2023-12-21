Apple has released a surprise iOS 17.2.1 update to fix iPhone bugs

Technique

Apple released a surprise update to all iPhone users on Tuesday promising to fix a slew of bugs. However, what exactly these reforms are, remains a mystery.

“This update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users.” A scant description of iOS 17.2.1 cases.

Just one week after iOS 17.2, the tech company released iOS 17.2.1, which packs a slew of innovative features, including a new Journal app and improved security measures.

It also comes just days after Apple unveiled beta versions of iOS 17.3, leaving many users confused as to why another minor update was pushed before the update was widely released.

Tech experts noted that while the English version does not contain details about bug fixes, the Japanese and Chinese versions promise to address “an issue that may drain the battery quickly under certain conditions.”

Rapid battery drain seems to be a widespread problem for users after updating their iPhones to the previous iOS update, with many owners turning to the X to air their grievances.

The iOS 17.2.1 update did not provide any details other than promises of “important bug fixes.” apple

“Battery life with iOS 17.2 on iPhone 15 Pro Max is terrible. You barely get 5-6 hours SOT. Earlier I used to spend around 8-9 hours! Tech content creator Sharon Bava wrote.

Apple did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Although Apple recommends the latest update to all its users, the update does not appear urgent.

It was not released as a rapid security response, which may indicate that it does not address security issues.

The tech company could have released iOS 17.2.1 in time for the holidays so that new users could update their devices before they got distracted by the holiday season, or so that the new devices would be ready for gift giving.

iPhones have recently fallen victim to spyware attacks, prompting Apple to beef up its security features.

The company released Stolen Device Protection last week on iOS 17.3 beta for developers that prevents thieves from accessing smartphones with stolen passwords.

The new feature specifically requires users to use a biometric access token, such as their face or fingerprint when changing their Apple ID password, removing Face ID, and other sensitive functions.

Stolen Device Protection will be activated any time a user’s device is in an unfamiliar location, after which users will have to complete the above protocol.

