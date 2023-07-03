New Xbox Games – July 3-9

Eight new Xbox game titles are coming out next week, including the former Stadia exclusive Gylt and the NES platform classic Gimmick! special edition.

Next week is quiet because we only have eight New Xbox game releases hit the platform. The top of the bill for many will likely be Gylt from Tequila Works, which is coming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on July 6th. This adventure game was a Stadia exclusive, so it’s nice to see it finally making its way to other platforms.

As for new games coming to Game Pass next week, beware: Arcade Paradise on July 3 and Sword and Fairy: Together Forever on July 5.

July 3

Echoblade – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

July 6th

trick! Special Edition – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

City Limits – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

Relax and build cities on a deserted and peaceful island. Plan ahead to cover the island efficiently by combining buildings and boosting your place on the tiles. Each turn an entity spawns, attempting to capture barren or unstable tiles.

Gilt – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

Set in a creepy and sad world, GYLT is a scary story that blends fantasy and reality in a surreal setting where your nightmares become reality. Hide from or confront horrible creatures as you find your way through the challenges of this sinister world.

Scarf – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

Scarf is an atmospheric and emotional journey about what it means to be a hero. An adventure game that combines puzzles and 3D platforms. Explore beautifully crafted worlds and discover your true destiny with the help of a dragon scarf.

July 7th

Complete Quiet – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

In this open-world survival, mystery and adventure game, you must learn how Pap and his radio buddies maintained their radio network, protecting the lands they now tread and silencing the jungle in order to find your missing son.

Garlic – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One

You are garlic, a boy with an onion head, and you want to climb the sacred tower to meet the internet gods who will grant your wish. But then, something doesn’t go as planned… Walk, jump and dash your way through levels full of enemies, traps and innovative platforming mechanics. The game has many checkpoints so you won’t get frustrated in simple and fun mechanics, with the option to perform amazing dashes. Inspired by the classics of the genre, Garlic is a solid yet fun game that’s perfect for new and experienced players alike. Features

* Many checkpoints so you don’t get frustrated

* Platform action gameplay

* Nostalgic pixel art

* Epic boss battles

* Funny starring story

Safari Pinball – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows