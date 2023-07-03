According to bloombergMark Gorman.



Writing in his latest book Power On NewsletterGurman said the switch was in line with the same switch from Lightning to USB-C that’s expected to happen across the iPhone 15 series this year.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in March that Apple will launch the second generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case later this year. Kuo said it’s unclear if any other hardware changes are planned for the AirPods Pro in 2023. The Gurman report indicates not.

Meanwhile, regarding the software, Gorman said Apple is developing a new hearing testing feature for AirPods Pro designed to detect potential hearing problems. He said the new Hearing Test feature, which comes in addition to other AirPods features coming in iOS 17, will “play different pitches and sounds to allow the AirPods to determine how well a person can hear.” bloomberg Reporter.

Looking ahead, Gurman also reiterated previous rumors that Apple is developing additional health sensors for future generations of AirPods. One is the ability to take a body temperature reading from the ear canal, a method believed to be more accurate than taking a temperature from the wrist, which the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra do while users sleep.

Separately, Gorman says Apple is exploring how it can better position the AirPods as a hearing aid by building on existing features like Conversation Boost and Live Listen. Neither feature has received regulatory approval yet, but the US Food and Drug Administration last year relaxed rules for buying hearing aids, which has reportedly prompted Apple to hire engineers from traditional hearing aid makers and take advantage of the opening in the market.