Twitter’s Twitter clone appeared briefly on the App Store

after reports Teased a launch date in June to rival TwitterInstagram h It also let us down We launch in July. However, there may be hope on the horizon as the competitor was briefly listed on Apple’s and Google’s app stores via Google Play weekend.

Mr. Tweet fumbles Super Bowl tweet

Benzinga reports that the competing platform, called “Themes”, has appeared in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store before it is removed immediately. threads is the temporary name for very dead Expect a Twitter clone H. t A huge tech company is seeking to fill the void in social media that is being left behind as Twitter is slowly dying after thousands of downgrades. . Engineer and reverse code Researcher Alessandro Paluzzi found that Threads (developed under the codename Barcelona) was briefly listed in Google and Apple’s app stores. On July 1st, the list of apps was subsequently pulled .

Meta did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on App Store listings or when themes will be available for download.

Self-proclaimed social media advisor Matt Navarra and Palotsi, too subscriber screenshots One of the promotional images is the app menu, which promotes some of Threads’ features. Namely, Threads will allow you to access a Twitter-like feed without having to create a separate account — you can log in with your pre-existing Instagram account. Likewise, the platform will let you follow any accounts you already follow on Instagram that also have a Thread account. Aside from that, it appears to be a one-on-one A copy of the Twitter user experience .

Meta’s pursuit of leads comes when users seem to be fleeing from Twitter And for him New owner Elon Musk. One of the platform’s primary competitors, Bluesky, developed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, had to do just that. Recording pause This weekend after seeing record high traffic due to Elon Musk puts a limit on the number of tweets users can view in a single day.