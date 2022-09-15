Rose and Camelia, the slapping game, gets a switch port

screenshot : Play

I can’t believe I had to go this far in the archives for this, But anyone who was reading the site in 2008(!) He might remember a game called Rose and Camelliathat was kinda Such as punch out!only if Everyone was resigned to a Jane Austen novel.

Here is the original stadium for 2007making it It looks like a complex game of intricate social and political intrigue:

The day after Riko married into the aristocratic Tsubakikoji family, her beloved husband died, leaving her nothing but a rose and the contempt of his family. Despite her low-key origins, Riko, as the wife of Shunsuke, the eldest son of the Tsubakikoji household, is determined to claim her title as mistress. But the cynical aristocrats who make up the members of the main branch of the family deny her her rightful position. She holds the rose that Shunsuke had given her on their wedding night, preparing to prove her case, by force if necessary, putting the evil blue blood in their place.

However, the gameplay included slapping shit out of everyone who stood in your way. The game was great, leading to a sequel just a year later, then in 2013 a third entry in the series was released, this time tied with no Maulana. I haven’t even thought about this game in over a decade, And neither of you likely have either, which is why it’s surprising to see that one of the game’s first ports is on its way to the Nintendo Switch.

Not only does this bring the joys of the game to a whole new generation, but it also adds motion controls via Joy Control con, and for the first time will allow multiplayer so you can slap A friend instead of the CPU. There’s no release date or price listed, or word about a Western release (the original was a Japanese game, and this ad was only in Japanese), but you can (and should) check out the trailer below:

薔薇 と 椿 – Nintendo Switch |売 決定 告知 ト レ イ ラ ー

(Thank you Ian Thank you)