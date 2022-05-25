May 25, 2022

NPD Group Reveals "Top 10 Games Played" in Q1 2022 (US)

Len Houle May 25, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo

Nintendo has been sharing a lot of positive news about its global sales of hardware and software over the past few weeks and now the NPD Group has revealed its “Top 10” video games played in the first quarter of 2022.

It was the only first party title on the list from Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Other featured games have included titles like Maine CraftAnd It is an electronic game And Between us. Here are some additional details, via Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group:

“Here are the top 10 games played in the first quarter of 2022 in the US ranked by year of initial release. (Source: NPD Group’s PlayerPulse) Half of the top 10 games of this decade have yet to be released. Elden Ring is ranked 20th. Before that it was Games like Rocket League, World of Warcraft and Skyrim”.

– Minecraft (2009)
– Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
– The Sims 4 (2014)
– Fortnite (2017)
– Between Us (2018)
– Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020)
– Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)
– Madden NFL 22 (2021)
– Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021)
NBA 2K22 (2021)

According to the latest financial data from Nintendo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the second best-selling Switch game globally – with 38.64 million units converted. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still ahead with 45.33 million units.

What do you think of the 10 most played matches of the first quarter of 2022 in the US? Have you played any of these titles? Tell us in the comments.

