May 25, 2022

Dream Daddy developers are making a psychological horror game next

Len Houle

Rogue Games and Game Grumps collaborated to create Dad’s dream: dad dating simulator Back in 2017 – a game that seemed shallow and silly at first, but Prove that he has amazing depth. Now the team is back with a follow-up title that looks completely different called Homebody. Homebody It is a psychological horror game inspired by the slasher movies of the 80s, but also seems to be inspired by both classic survival horror titles and a new wave of low-key, narrative-heavy titles.

The player takes on the role of Emily, who is trapped in a house full of mysterious puzzles. However, things are clearly getting surreal very quickly. The puzzles seem to transcend the confines of the home and relay into Emily’s memories and mental landscapes. According to the game’s brief, the player is tasked with “avoiding the killer, solving puzzles, and making dialogue decisions.” Both enemy AI and player dialogue options are designed to create unique experiences across multiple gameplay processes.

Homebody “Coming Soon” on Epic Games Store, Steam, and Consoles. There isn’t a lot of concrete detail available in the initial ad, but that makes sense as the narrative of the topic appears to be deliberately opaque and jagged. The game is a large 180-degree axis of Dad’s dreambut it will be interesting to see how the team’s experience with a dating sim moves into a completely different genre.

