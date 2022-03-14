Hogwarts Legacy will be getting a status stream this week

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world game set in the Harry Potter universe, will receive PlayStation State of Play broadcast on Thursday, March 17th.

The broadcast will include an “expanded first look at gameplay”, and begin at 2pm PST / 5pm ET / 9pm UK (this is March 18 at 8am EST). It will be shown on PlayStation’s Twitch And the Youtube channels.

The show will run for approximately 20 minutes, 14 minutes of which will consist of gameplay captured on PS5. The remainder of the show will consist of “insight from a few of the team members at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life.”

Scepter is ready for an all-new state of play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an expanded first look at gameplay on Thursday, March 17th at 2PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2t – PlayStation March 14, 2022

Leaked in 2018 and announced in 2020, the game has been delayed until 2022. Since that delay, we’ve heard very little about the game, prompting publisher Warner Bros. To say again and again that the game is still about to arrive this year. We’ve previously heard that the game could arrive after the next Fantastic Beasts movie, but this demo might give us a more specific date.

The game, set in the 19th century, will see a custom character thrown into the world of Hogwarts, allowing players to take part in lessons, be part of a sorting party, visit Hogsmeade, and more. While it’s partnering with PlayStation at this reveal event, the game is meant to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The game sparked discussion about her relationship with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has become prominent in recent years for her anti-transgender comments. Warner Bros. said. The author is not directly involved in the game, but the leadership said “it has the right to express its personal opinion.” Reports have since suggested that the game will allow the creation of transgender characters.

Joe Scripps is the executive news editor at IGN. follow him Twitter. Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].