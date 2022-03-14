iPhone 14 comes in four models without the ‘mini’ version and more

Apple just released new models of iPhone 13, but the company is already working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac Sources confirmed a report of the new models with different chipsets, and we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a longer screen due to the new design and that Apple is still working on satellite features.

iPhone 14 details

Early rumors of the iPhone 14 indicated that Apple’s smartphone lineup in 2022 will have four new models but this time Without a “mini” version. According to our sources, the new iPhone 14 (codenamed D27 and D28) will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, and the current miniature form factor of the 5.4-inch iPhone will be discontinued.

These mid-range phones will have the same display resolution as the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, the rendering on the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (codenamed D73 and D74) may be a little longer to accommodate. New “notch + pill” design That will replace the notch.

As for the position of the chip, 9to5Mac’s Sources confirm that there will be Two new iPhone 14 models based on the A15 chip, while the other two will have an entirely new chip. It’s worth noting that Apple already has two different versions of the A15 chip, one of which has an extra GPU core and 6GB of RAM (used on the 13 Pro models).

Apple could use the high-end version of its A15 Bionic chip in entry-level iPhone 14 models, such as 9to5Mac We’ve also heard from our own sources that all of this year’s iPhones will have 6GB of RAM. The company can also rename the chip “A15X,” as it has done in the past with the 2020 iPad Pro’s A12Z chip — which is essentially an A12X chip with an extra GPU core.

As another example, file Apple Watch Series 7 has the same CPU as Apple Watch Series 6but the chips were named “Apple S6” and “Apple S7” due to minor internal changes made to the SoC.

Satellite Features

A few weeks before the iPhone 13 announcement, Some reports are suggested That Apple has been working on satellite calling features for upcoming iPhone models. Although these features are not added to the iPhone 13 lineup, 9to5Mac’s Sources tell us that Apple is still working on satellite connections for iPhones.

It’s unclear if the technology will be ready for the iPhone this year, but the company is testing prototypes capable of sending text messages via satellite. This system is known internally by the code name “Stewie”.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are expected to be released this fall. Make sure you check out Guide everything we know so far About the next generation Apple smartphone.

