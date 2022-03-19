March 19, 2022

Nintendo highlights upcoming N64 releases in latest ‘Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Introduction Overview’

Len Houle March 19, 2022 2 min read

If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably be keen to see what Nintendo 64 games are being added alongside the Switch Online Expansion Pack.

While we haven’t had any updates since the release of F-Zero X Last week, a little bit Different “Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Demo Overview” On the official Nintendo YouTube channel, you may have spotted the games that are likely next in the N64 Digital Library.

In this updated promotion, Nintendo has replaced the Previous “future” versions Banjo KazooieAnd the The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask And the Mario paper With Kirby 64: Crystal ShardsAnd the pokemon snap And the Mario Golf.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Overview Introduction 1 17 screenshot
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Overview Introduction 1 19 screenshot

While we already knew these titles were on the way, they’re a nice reminder of what’s likely to be added over the next few months.

Additionally, Nintendo has also included some screenshots of games like F-Zero X and a section on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Enhanced Course Corridor. Sega’s footage at the end once again indicates how more Genesis/Mega Drive titles will be added in the future.

This latest Switch Online Expansion Pack trailer update follows the addition of F-Zero (N64), three more Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC over the past few weeks.

Do you think the Switch Online expansion pack service is getting better? What N64 games would you like to see next? Leave your thoughts below.

