Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution is coming west in 2024

Idea Factory International Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution The publisher has announced PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch both physical and digital in 2024 in the West. It will contain audio clips in both English and Japanese with English subtitles.

Neptunia Game Maker R: Evolution It is set to debut in Japan on August 10.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International:

on The latest installment of neptunia The chain has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and run a gaming company! Build your company and turn it into a mega corporation! This is the last entry into the realm neptunia Better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows a party of four, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorbike, and Heartful Photo Mode will allow you to express yourself through fun, manga-like creations!

Key Features Game Studio of the Year – Play as the main character, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct game studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting edge video games and expanding your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year!

– Play as the main character, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct game studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting edge video games and expanding your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year! Build games and boost your party – Boost your party’s stats with the help of real-time game creation and pick developers to work on your next hit game! Add other game items found in dungeons and monsters to level up your video game development and for other passive reinforcements to your party!

– Boost your party’s stats with the help of real-time game creation and pick developers to work on your next hit game! Add other game items found in dungeons and monsters to level up your video game development and for other passive reinforcements to your party! It’s time to vroom, vroom! – Ride in style through dungeons and sell your toys on your trusty purple motorbike! As you explore more dungeons and find game item items to add to your next hit, you will also get more shares for this site.

– Ride in style through dungeons and sell your toys on your trusty purple motorbike! As you explore more dungeons and find game item items to add to your next hit, you will also get more shares for this site. Party Management 101 – Supervise a group of four to lead your company to the top! But other game studios might be ready to take you down. With a revamped battle system, limiting attacks, and transforming specials, Old Nep and friends are ready for victory!

Watch a trailer below. View a new set of screenshots in the Gallery.