December 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The success of Legendary Edition convinced the lead writer of Mass Effect to leave BioWare

The success of Legendary Edition convinced the lead writer of Mass Effect to leave BioWare

Len Houle December 20, 2023 2 min read

After 19 years of service, BioWare veteran Mac Walters announced his departure from the studio in January. Walters served as project director for the blockbuster Mass Effect: Legendary Edition before leaving, which brought together the original Mass Effect trilogy, the successful release of which seemed the right tone for the exit.

In an interview with Minmax (Thanks, computer games), Walters explained his reasons for leaving BioWare, explaining that Legendary Edition had been “very successful for me as a project, in the sense that the team was healthy, and we were really getting along, and then of course it was critically and financially successful.” I felt like that was a bow on all the things that I did it in Mass Effect. I don’t want to do any more Mass Effect after this. Why tempt fate?

And while it’s time to move on from Mass Effect, that doesn’t mean Walters is done with sci-fi stories just yet. He recently took over Leadership cloak In a new studio called Unspeakable worlds. Details about the studio’s first project are few, other than that it is a “near-future action-adventure game set in a stunning world full of mystery and exploration.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

EXCLUSIVE – Call of Duty 2025 is a semi-futuristic sequel to Black Ops 2

December 20, 2023 Len Houle
1 min read

The worst games of 2023 according to Metacritic

December 19, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Best Laptops – Early 2024

December 19, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Kanye West has listed his Malibu beachfront home for $53 million

December 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This cat video is out of this world, and NASA used a laser to send it to Earth: NPR

December 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Why Jerry Rice wants Christian McCaffrey to break 49ers TD record – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

December 20, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The success of Legendary Edition convinced the lead writer of Mass Effect to leave BioWare

December 20, 2023 Len Houle