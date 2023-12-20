The success of Legendary Edition convinced the lead writer of Mass Effect to leave BioWare

After 19 years of service, BioWare veteran Mac Walters announced his departure from the studio in January. Walters served as project director for the blockbuster Mass Effect: Legendary Edition before leaving, which brought together the original Mass Effect trilogy, the successful release of which seemed the right tone for the exit.

In an interview with Minmax (Thanks, computer games), Walters explained his reasons for leaving BioWare, explaining that Legendary Edition had been “very successful for me as a project, in the sense that the team was healthy, and we were really getting along, and then of course it was critically and financially successful.” I felt like that was a bow on all the things that I did it in Mass Effect. I don’t want to do any more Mass Effect after this. Why tempt fate?

And while it’s time to move on from Mass Effect, that doesn’t mean Walters is done with sci-fi stories just yet. He recently took over Leadership cloak In a new studio called Unspeakable worlds. Details about the studio’s first project are few, other than that it is a “near-future action-adventure game set in a stunning world full of mystery and exploration.”