EXCLUSIVE – Call of Duty 2025 is a semi-futuristic sequel to Black Ops 2

Currently known under the codename “Saturn,” Insider Gaming has learned from multiple sources that Call of Duty 25 is set to take players back to the future. And no, I don’t mean that we’ll soon be playing as Marty McFly and Doc (but never say never), but instead, Call of Duty 2025 is set to take place in the very near future. Call of Duty hasn’t had a future game since 2018’s Black Ops 4.

Insider Gaming understands that Call of Duty 2025 is currently in development as a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which will be set around the year 2030 (Black Ops 2 is set in 2025). As such, fans should expect the return of some fan-favorite heroes as the team faces a new villain following Menendez’s death.

As previously rumored, remastered Black Ops 2 maps will be coming to the game, but recent plans and the scope of the game have changed significantly.

Previously, the goal was to release all remastered Black Ops 2 maps at launch, similar to how Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps returned in Modern Warfare 3. However, the current plan now is to launch with new and remastered maps. Maps in conjunction. Although only one source would comment on the change, it was speculated that the game was likely a response to widespread fan criticism that portrayed Modern Warfare 3 as a glorified DLC for its 2022 predecessor.

Development of Modern Warfare 3 took just 16 months thanks to a lack of high planning and internal changes that left Sledgehammer Games under immense pressure and crunch to deliver the premium Call of Duty title on time. The final product resulted in a game containing 16 remastered maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) at launch and a campaign lasting a few hours. Despite its obvious shortcomings, the game was said to have performed very well, with Infinity Ward already in development on the next Modern Warfare game.

Speaking of other specific details about Call of Duty 2025, which is largely in flux given the early stage of the game’s development (22 months in at the time of writing), it is understood that the game is also set to undergo a major overhaul of its movement system, and the return of… Classic “Pick 10” class creation game, gunfighting game mode, and another year of zombie circling.

It is currently unclear whether Call of Duty 2024’s “Carry Forward”, called Black Ops Gulf War, will be integrated due to the large time jump and change in the game’s overall strategy. It said: “This is a brand new game,” suggesting that the game may not be the case.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 being one of the best-selling games in the series to date, having officially sold just under 30 million units, it makes sense for Activision to once again tap into nostalgia, while also giving players new and exciting content. .

What do you think about Call of Duty’s return? Very slight future? Let us know in the comments below.

